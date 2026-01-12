Cam Coleman commits to Texas: Top transfer portal WR joins Arch Manning for 2026 season

The Texas Longhorns have landed a massive boost for their offense, as former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman announced his commitment to the program on Sunday (January 11). Ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the transfer portal, Coleman chose Texas over other suitors, including Alabama, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech. This move will give quarterback Arch Manning an elite target and solidify one of the nation's most talented receiving groups heading into 2026.

Cam Coleman's form A former five-star recruit and the No. 2 receiver in the 2024 class per 247Sports, Cam Coleman made an immediate impact at Auburn despite inconsistent quarterback play.

Across two seasons, he recorded 93 receptions for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns in 23 games. In his sophomore year, he led the Tigers with 56 catches for 708 yards and five touchdowns, including a pair of 100-yard performances. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 201 pounds, Coleman excels at contested catches and brings explosive playmaking ability to Austin.

Strengthening Texas' wide receiver room Despite losing Parker Livingston to Oklahoma, the Longhorns now boast a stacked receiving corps. Coleman joins returning standouts Emmett Mosley and Ryan Wingo, who both contributed significantly to Manning's attack under head coach Steve Sarkisian in 2025.

This trio, combined with other talents like Kaliq Lockett and incoming freshmen, positions Texas with one of the deepest and most dynamic wideout units in college football for 2026.

Arch Manning's breakout 2025 season Arch Manning, returning for his final college season, showed tremendous growth in 2025. After an early-season loss at Ohio State dropped Texas from No. 1, the quarterback settled in, finishing the regular season with 227-of-370 passing for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He added 244 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground.

His star turn came in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, where Texas defeated Michigan 41-27. Manning earned MVP honors with 21-of-34 passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns, plus nine carries for 155 yards and two more scores, including a highlight-reel 60-yard touchdown run. Overall, he totalled 376 yards of offense and four touchdowns in the dominant performance.