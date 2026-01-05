Cam Little sets new NFL milestone with epic 67-yard field goal against Titans; check list

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little continues to dominate the NFL record books in the 2025 season. On Sunday (January 4), during a Week 18 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Little drilled a stunning 67-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. This kick not only extended the Jaguars' lead but also cemented his place in football history.

Details about the record-breaking kick The moment came late in the second quarter. The Titans, facing fourth down from their own 49-yard line with just nine seconds left, went for the conversion. Backup quarterback Brandon Allen's pass fell incomplete, turning the ball over on downs.

Advertisement

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen quickly sent out the kicking unit instead of attempting a risky Hail Mary. From the Titans' 49-yard line, Little lined up for a 67-yard attempt. He struck the ball cleanly, and it soared through the uprights with plenty of distance to spare, pushing Jacksonville's halftime lead to 31-7.

This outdoor kick in Jacksonville marked the longest field goal ever made in natural elements, surpassing previous records affected by wind or weather.

Advertisement

Special milestone for Cam Little Cam Little's 67-yarder ranks as the second-longest field goal in NFL regular-season history. It trails only his own 68-yard boot from earlier in the 2025 season against the Las Vegas Raiders in a domed stadium.

Previously, Justin Tucker's 66-yard kick in 2021 held the record.

Here are the longest field goals in NFL history: Cam Little: 68 yards vs. Las Vegas Raiders, November 2, 2025

Cam Little: 67 yards vs. Tennessee Titans, Jan. 4, 2026

Justin Tucker: 66 yards vs. Detroit Lions, September 26, 2021

Brandon Aubrey: 65 yards vs. Baltimore Ravens, September 22, 2024

Chase McLaughlin: 65 yards vs. Philadelphia Eagles, September 28, 2025

Matt Prater: 64 yards vs. Tennessee Titans, December 8, 2013

Advertisement

Brandon Aubrey: 64 yards vs. New York Giants, September 14, 2025

Tom Dempsey: 63 yards vs. Detroit Lions, November 8, 1970

Jason Elam: 63 yards vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, October 25, 1998

Sebastian Janikowski: 63 yards vs. Denver Broncos, September 12, 2011

David Akers: 63 yards vs. Green Bay Packers, September 9, 2012

Graham Gano: 63 yards vs. New York Giants, October 7, 2018

Brett Maher: 63 yards vs. Philadelphia Eagles, October 20, 2019

Joey Slye: 63 yards vs. New England Patriots, September 29, 2024

Cam Little's rise At just 22 years old, Cam Little has emerged as one of the league's most powerful legged kickers. Drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round out of Arkansas, he showcased accuracy and range from day one.

Advertisement