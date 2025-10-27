Cam Skattebo injury: New York Giants rookie RB carted off with serious leg issue against Philadelphia Eagles

The New York Giants suffered a heartbreaking setback on Sunday as rookie running back Cam Skattebo was carted off the field with a serious lower right leg injury during their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

What happened during the game? Midway through the second quarter, Cam Skattebo's day took a devastating turn. The fourth-round draft pick was reaching for a pass over the middle when his right ankle became trapped under an Eagles defender. His foot twisted sharply to the right in a sight that left players and fans stunned.

Both teams reacted instantly to the severity of the injury. One Eagles player sprinted away from the scene and off the field, while several Giants teammates turned their backs, unable to watch. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart shouted in frustration as medical staff rushed to assist.

Skattebo was carefully placed on a cart and transported off the field. In a show of sportsmanship, the Philadelphia crowd rose to give him a standing ovation as he departed.

Cam Skattebo's promising season cut short Before the injury, Cam Skattebo had already made his mark in the game. He hauled in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Dart earlier, marking his seventh score of the season. The rookie has been a bright spot for the Giants' offense, stepping up amid challenges.

This latest blow compounds the team's struggles. The Giants are already without second-year wide receiver Malik Nabers, who tore his ACL last month. Skattebo's absence further depletes an offense searching for consistency.

Head coach Brian Daboll and the staff now face tough decisions on replacements. Veteran backups will need to step up, but replicating Skattebo's dual-threat style won't be easy.