Cam Thomas opts for $6 million qualifying offer with Brooklyn Nets, secures his return to team for 2025-26 NBA season

Brooklyn Nets’ restricted free agent Cam Thomas has opted for a one-year, $6 million qualifying offer. He has secured his return to the team for the 2025-26 NBA season, following the move. The decision comes after failed negotiations for a long-term contract, setting the stage for Thomas to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Advertisement

According to the deal, the 23-year-old guard has been granted a full no-trade clause, giving him significant control over his future as he will approach free agency with at least 10 NBA teams projected to have cap space in 2026.

Strategy behind the signing Cam Thomas’ choice to sign the qualifying offer positions him as a trailblazer among this year’s restricted free agents, including high-profile names like Josh Giddey (Chicago Bulls), Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors), and Quentin Grimes (Philadelphia 76ers).

He has become only the fifth former first-round pick since 2017 to take this route, highlighting the rarity of such a decision. According to a report by ESPN, Thomas’ representatives, Ron Shade and Alex Saratsis of Octagon, explored multiple contract frameworks with the Nets.

Advertisement

However, they declined Brooklyn’s offers, which included a two-year, $30 million deal with a team option for the second year or a one-year, $9.5 million contract with incentives up to $11 million that required waiving the no-trade clause. This strategic move reflects Cam Thomas’ confidence in his value.

Cam Thomas' form Cam Thomas, a former first-round pick, has shown remarkable growth since entering the NBA. Last season, he averaged 24.0 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game, though injuries limited him to just 25 appearances due to hamstring issues.

Despite the setback, his performance highlighted his scoring skills. According to GeniusIQ, Thomas faced double-teams on 18% of his touches in 2024-25, a rate surpassed only by elite stars like Zion Williamson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Giannis Antetokounmpo among players with at least 1,000 touches.

Advertisement

Over the past two seasons, Thomas has averaged 22.9 points in 31.4 minutes per game, a significant leap from his 9.5 points in 17.1 minutes during his first two NBA years. His nine career 40-point games rank him fourth in Nets history, trailing only Vince Carter, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant.

Brooklyn Nets’ cap space and strategy The Brooklyn Nets entered the offseason as one of the few teams with significant salary cap space, a factor that shaped the restricted free agent market. With most teams constrained financially, Brooklyn operated as the only franchise with substantial cap room over the past month. By opting for the qualifying offer, Thomas can avoid a long-term commitment to a Nets roster projected to rank among the bottom five in the Eastern Conference for 2025-26.