Can a woman run a four-minute mile?
Summary
Faith Kipyegon, the world-record holder, will attempt to break the barrier this week. She’ll be getting plenty of help.
More than 70 years ago, Roger Bannister became the first person to run a mile in under 4 minutes. And, as runners continued to obsess over the mark, several thousand more followed in his wake.
