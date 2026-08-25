'Can both of them be right': Aakash Chopra weighs in on Jaiswal-Bhogle debate over Fernando clash

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra offered a nuanced take on the Yashasvi Jaiswal-Asitha Fernando on-field incident on the opening day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka and acknowledged Harsha Bhogle's old-school belief that Jaiswal should have walked away, while also questioning whether the Indian batter can be blamed for reacting to repeated provocation.

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Chopra noted that Jaiswal has faced banter and send-offs in the ongoing Test series, some of which cross the line, and suggested that both perspectives have merit.

The incident took place during the 17th over of India's innings after Fernando dismissed Jaiswal. The Indian batter approached the Sri Lankan pacer and the two exchanged words before Fernando moved his head towards Jaiswal. Jaiswal then leaned forward, resulting in the pair making head-to-head contact.

Chopra's remark came after Jaiswal responded to a Cricbuzz video featuring cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, titled 'Did Jaiswal cross the line?', urging people not to judge the incident without knowing what was said between the two players.

"Harsha Bhogle comes from an old-school philosophy of cricket. He felt that Yashasvi Jaiswal got too close to Asitha Fernando and, in a heated moment like that, the right thing to do is to simply walk away. But Jaiswal chose to react. Now I'm wondering: who is right? Can both of them be right?" Aakash Chopra stated on his YouTube channel.

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"There is constant banter and plenty of send-offs aimed at Jaiswal, and sometimes it crosses the line and goes below the belt. Jaiswal, though, is someone who likes to give it back and take on the challenge," he added.

Chopra also highlighted a generational shift in how young players handle confrontation, saying the likes of Jaiswal prefer to respond immediately rather than let an issue die down.

"This is a new way of doing things. Otherwise, I would say, let Yashasvi go as well, let him leave, and after a few days, the matter would be over. But our youth, this new generation, says, 'Why should I wait? If you have said something about me, I will prove right now, today, whether it is right or wrong. I will show you.' That's the new way of actually approaching the world and content," Aakash Chopra stated on his YouTube channel.

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Chopra stressed that both the players were justified in expressing their views, with each having a valid perspective on the banter.

"Both the guys have shared their opinions in this Banter. Both are correct in their respective positions," he concluded.

As a consequence, Jaiswal and Fernando were each fined 25 per cent of their match fees and received one demerit point. Neither player had committed any previous offence in the 24 months preceding the incident. (ANI)