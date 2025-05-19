Can Lucknow Super Giants still make it to Playoffs after qualification of RCB, GT and PBKS? Check details

The double-header matches on Sunday, (May 18) - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, played a crucial role in determining playoff qualifications. PBKS and GT won their respective games, securing their places in the top four. RCB also advanced to the next stage of the tournament.

With only one spot left in the top four and three teams still in contention, what are the Lucknow Super Giants' chances of making it to the playoffs? Let's find out.

LSG on IPL 2025 Points Table Lucknow Super Giants are currently seventh in the Points table with 10 points from 11 matches played. They have won five games and have an NRR of -0.469.

Qualification scenarios for LSG There are three teams in contention to make it to the Playoffs - Mumbai Indians (14 points, 2 matches remaining), Delhi Capitals (13 points, 2 matches remaining) and LSG (10 points, 3 matches remaining).

For LSG to sneak into the top four, they must win all three of their remaining matches to reach 16 points. However, their NRR should be better than the other teams, so they have to win all their upcoming games with huge margins.

Additionally, LSG’s fate depends on other teams’ results. Mumbai Indians (MI) must lose both of their remaining games, as even a single MI victory could push them ahead of LSG on NRR. Furthermore, Delhi Capitals (DC) need to defeat MI, and PBKS must beat both DC and MI to create a favorable scenario for LSG.

A single loss in their upcoming matches would eliminate the Rishabh Pant-led team from the Playoffs race.

LSG upcoming matches Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Lucknow) - 19 May 2025

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants (Ahmedabad) - 22 May 2025

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Lucknow) - 27 May 2025

IPL 2025 Playoffs rules The teams finishing first and second in the points table will play against each other in Qualifier 1. The winner will storm directly into the final. The team losing Qualifier 1 will get another chance as it will play against the winner of the Eliminator (between teams that finish at number three and number four) for a place in the final.