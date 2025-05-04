Can RCB still be knocked out of IPL 2025 Playoff qualification? Here's everything you need to now

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have inched closer to securing a spot in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 playoffs with a win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday (May 3). The hosts beat MS Dhoni-led team by 2 runs and bagged two points. However, is their seat in the top four guaranteed? Can they be still knocked out of the Playoffs? Let's find out.

RCB’s dream run continues The 2025 season has been very special for RCB. Unlike previous years, where they often found themselves hanging by a thread towards the end of the league stage, this year they have dictated their own fate. The team's has shown consistency in both batting and bowling fronts.

RCB jumped to the top of the points table with their latest win against CSK which witnessed a last-ball finish. RCB have won their last four games on a trot and with three more games remaining will want to seal their Playoff berth.

RCB on the Points Table Royal Challengers Bengaluru lead the IPL 2025 Points Table with 16 points from 11 matches. They have registered 8 wins and have an NRR of +0.482. They are followed by Mumbai Indians with 14 points from 11 matches and an NRR of +1.274.

Are 16 points enough? Historically, 16 points have been enough to ensure a seat in the Playoffs. In most seasons, teams reaching that tally have made it through. However, the ongoing season is proving to be very competitive with many teams aiming for 16 points. There are six teams that could potentially reach or exceed 16 points, depending on upcoming results. So even if some of the teams lose one or two games they can still end up at 16.

Mumbai Indians: Match remaining - 3, Maximum points they can reach - 20

Gujarat Titans: Match remaining - 4, Maximum points they can reach - 22

Punjab Kings: Match remaining - 4, Maximum points they can reach - 21

Delhi Capitals: Match remaining - 4, Maximum points they can reach - 20

Lucknow Super Giants: Match remaining - 4, Maximum points they can reach - 18

Kolkata Knight Riders: Match remaining - 4, Maximum points they can reach - 17

What needs to happen for RCB to be Knocked Out? RCB have a good net run rate, which could prove to be in their favour. But mathematically, they are still not guaranteed a place in the final four. If multiple teams finish on 16 points or more and RCB fail to win the remaining games, there is a small window where they could be edged out.

It’s a possibility that looks unlikely given RCB’s current form until the matches in the league stage are over, no scenario can be ruled out.