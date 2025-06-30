Canada vs Gautemala: Who will win Gold Cup quarterfinals match? AI predicts

In the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals, Canada faces Guatemala in a high-stakes encounter. The Canadians, fresh off leading Group B with a 2-1-0 record, showcased their strength with a 6-0 thrashing of Honduras, a 1-1 draw against Curacao, and a composed 2-0 win over El Salvador to secure first place. Guatemala, on the other hand, earned second in Group C with a 2-0-1 record, a shocking 1-0 upset over Jamaica, a narrow loss to Panama, and a thrilling 3-2 victory against Guadeloupe.

As the match unfolds, here's a look at the AI predictions about the results and other details.

Match details: Canada vs Guatemala Date: June 29, Sunday in the United States, June 30 in India

Venue: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Time: 4pm ET | 1:30 AM IST

AI Predictions Grok - "Canada is favoured to defeat Guatemala. Canada topped Group B, scoring nine goals and conceding once, with wins over El Salvador (2-0) and Honduras, and a draw against Curaçao. Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanan lead a potent attack, despite missing Alphonso Davies. Canada’s high-pressing style under Jesse Marsch and strong defense (three clean sheets in four games) give them an edge..."

"Historically, Canada has dominated Guatemala, winning four of their last five meetings, with Guatemala scoreless in those games. Guatemala, Group C runners-up, showed grit with wins over Guadeloupe and Jamaica but struggled defensively, conceding twice against Guadeloupe. With goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen injured, their backline is vulnerable."

“Prediction models give Canada a 70-78% win probability, likely 2-0 or 3-0, maintaining a clean sheet against an outmatched Guatemala.”

Chat GPT - "Canada enters with strong momentum—undefeated in the tournament group stage with wins over El Salvador (2–0) and Honduras (6–0), plus a draw with Curaçao. Their offense averages about 2.6 goals per game this month while conceding just 0.6. Star striker Jonathan David (35 international goals) and winger Tajon Buchanan (3 Gold Cup goals) lead a potent attack."

"Guatemala’s path has been steadier: advancing as Group C runners-up behind a draw with Guadeloupe (3–2 win) and a loss to Panama. They boast a solid midfield but have scored less (about 1.5 goals per match) and conceded slightly more."

"Prediction: Canada to win 2–0."

Google Gemini - “Canada is strongly favored to win their Gold Cup quarterfinal match against Guatemala. Canada has a superior head-to-head record (10 wins, 2 losses, 3 draws) and has been in better recent form, topping their group with a solid defense. While Guatemala has shown resilience, Canada's overall squad quality and momentum make them the clear favorites to advance.”