'Can’t believe you are growing up so fast': Mohammed Shami shares emotional post, unseen photos on daughter's birthday

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami shared a heartfelt message for his daughter Aaira on her 10th birthday, even as his legal dispute with estranged wife Hasin Jahan continues over alimony and custody matters. On July 17, Shami took to Instagram to post emotional photos with Aaira, along with a touching caption:

“Dear daughter, I still remember all those nights when we stayed awake, kept talking, kept laughing and especially your dance. I can't believe that you are growing up so fast, I want only good things for you in life. May God give you love, peace, happiness and good health today and always. Happy birthday.”

The father-daughter bond has remained strained since Shami and Jahan's separation in 2018. Aaira currently lives with her mother in Kolkata. In an earlier social media post after reuniting with his daughter, Shami had written: “Time stood still when I saw her again after a long time. Love you more than words can say, Bebo.”

Hasin Jahan Calls ₹ 4 Lakh Monthly Maintenance 'Less'

The couple’s marriage broke down after three years, when Hasin Jahan accused Shami of domestic violence and sexual abuse in 2018. Their legal battle has continued since then, with the latest development being a Calcutta High Court ruling.

As per the court's order, Shami has been directed to pay ₹1.5 lakh per month to Jahan and ₹2.5 lakh to Aaira. Jahan, speaking to PTI, expressed mixed feelings about the verdict. “The lifestyle that Shami Ahmed lives ₹4 lakh is less. We had demanded ₹10 Lakh every month for seven years and four months back. Now that the cost of things has also increased, we will go for 'CAVEAT'.”

She added that while she respects the court's decision, she believes her daughter’s future and her own needs warrant a higher amount. Her earlier plea for ₹10 lakh per month - ₹7 lakh for herself and ₹3 lakh for Aaira - had been rejected by a lower court.