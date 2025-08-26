Willson Contreras blows up after strikeout, tosses bat and gum in wild scene

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras lost it Monday night at Busch Stadium, and the blow-up did not just end with words. It ended with a coach taking a bat to the face. According to TMZ, the chaos started in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Contreras struck out on a pitch that dipped low, and for a second it looked like he’d keep his cool. He muttered something, turned toward the dugout, and walked a few steps. Then he snapped.

Contreras stormed back to the plate, shouting at the umpire. He got close enough that his manager had to drag him away. The ump tossed him immediately, no hesitation.

Bat toss goes wrong On his way off the field, Contreras let his bat fly in frustration. He did not aim at anyone, but it clipped a Cardinals coach in the face. Cameras caught the moment, the coach grabbing his cheek as teammates looked stunned.

Contreras kept going, still fuming. He grabbed a bucket of gum and hurled it across the infield. Pieces scattered all over the grass, leaving fans buzzing about what they had just watched, reports TMZ.

The whole scene overshadowed a tight game. St. Louis went on to beat Pittsburgh 7–6, but the win was an afterthought once Contreras melted down.

Contreras speaks after game In the clubhouse later, Contreras told reporters the strike zone had pushed him over the edge. “I just want him to call the pitches on both sides because you’re missing for us,” he said, still heated. He also said he apologized to the coach who got hit by the bat.

As per TMZ, the apology won’t stop Major League Baseball from looking at the incident. Players have been suspended before for throwing equipment that hurts staff or umpires, and Contreras’ case is almost certain to draw discipline.

For a catcher known for playing with fire, this one will stick. The Cardinals might be celebrating a win, but they’re also bracing for life without Contreras for a few games.

FAQs Why was Willson Contreras ejected? He was tossed after angrily confronting the home plate umpire over a strikeout call.

Did Contreras hit his coach with a bat? Yes, the bat he threw in frustration appeared to clip one of his coaches in the face.

What did Contreras say after the game? He told reporters he wanted the umpire to “call the pitches on both sides” and said he apologized to his coach.

Did the Cardinals win the game? Yes, the team defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6.