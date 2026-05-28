Cardinals RHP Dustin May loses no-hitter in the 8th against the Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Dustin May lost his no-hitter against the Brewers in Milwaukee on Wednesday when Garrett Mitchell led off the eighth inning with a double. May was removed from the game when the next hitter, Luis Rengifo, singled.

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May, who entered the game with a 5.00 ERA, had nine strikeouts and didn't walk a batter. He threw 87 pitches, 62 for strikes.

Shortstop Masyn Winn made a spectacular diving stop of Sal Frelick’s grounder up the middle with two outs in the fifth. Wynn got to his feet and fired a throw to first base that Alec Burleson scooped to nip the speedy Frelick.

Only two Brewers players reached base before the eighth. Jake Bauers was hit by a pitch in the second and Frelick reached on catcher’s interference in third.

The Cardinals tallied the only run of the game in the fourth when Jordan Walker singled leading off and later scored on a triple by Bryan Torres.

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There have been two no-hitters in the history of American Family Field, which opened in 2001.

Cubs pitcher Alec Mills tossed a no-hitter in a 12-0 romp of the Brewers on Sept. 13, 2020, with no fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another Cubs hurler, Carlos Zambrano, threw the only other no-hitter at the ballpark, against the Houston Astros on Sept. 14, 2008. The Cubs played the Astros in Milwaukee because of damage in the Houston area from Hurricane Ike.

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