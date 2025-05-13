Carlo Ancelotti appointed as new Brazil national football team head coach, set to exit Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has been appointed as the head coach of the Brazil national team. The Real Madrid coach will replace Dorival Júnior, who held the job for a tenure of 14 months before getting sacked in March after the team faced a 4-1 defeat at Argentina. Ancelotti is set to leave the club at the end of May.

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) has wanted Ancelotti to coach Brazil for a long time. They even tried to hire him last summer, but he stayed with Real Madrid.

CBF's post "The greatest national team in the history of football will now be led by the most successful coach in the world. Carlo Ancelotti, synonymous with historic achievements, was announced by the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, as the new coach of the Brazilian national team. He will lead Brazil until the 2026 World Cup," CBF stated on a social media post.

“Bringing Carlo Ancelotti to lead Brazil is more than a strategic move. It is a statement to the world that we are determined to reclaim the top spot on the podium. He is the greatest coach in history and now he is leading the greatest national team on the planet. Together, we will write new glorious chapters for Brazilian football,” said the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues.

Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil Ancelotti will be the coach for Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2026 if it qualifies. The first match that the team will play under him would be the World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay in June. Interestingly, he is the first foreigner to become Brazil’s head coach.

After 14 games, Brazil is fourth in the standings for the World Cup qualification. Will they make it to the top six teams securing direct spots in next year’s tournament is something to watch out for.

Carlo Ancelotti’s legacy with Real Madrid Ancelotti is leaving as Real Madrid’s most successful coach ever. The team has won 15 titles under his guidance. However, he will leave the 2024-25 season without a trophy. He has had a tough season with the club after losing in the Champions League to Arsenal and the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona.

Farewell from Real Madrid The 65-year-old Italian will leave Real Madrid on good terms. The club will pay him an amount worth his yearly salary, €11 million. This is because his contract was supposed to last until 2026. Ancelotti will also become a lifetime club ambassador and will stay connected to Real Madrid.