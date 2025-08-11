Carlos Alcaraz battles through tough opener at Cincinnati Open; beats Damir Dzumhur to clinch win

Carlos Alcaraz, the World No. 2 and second seed at the Cincinnati Open, began his campaign with a hard-fought victory over Damir Dzumhur on Sunday (August 10).

While the match ended in a 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 win for the Spaniard, it was anything but smooth sailing after a dominant start. Notably, this performance marked Alcaraz's return to hard courts since his early exit in Miami in March.

What happened during the match? Carlos Alcaraz began the first set on a high note, overwhelming Dzumhur with powerful groundstrokes and precise play. He wrapped up the opener in just 28 minutes, looking every bit the favorite to cruise through.

However, errors started piling up, and Alcaraz tallied 44 unforced errors overall. His intensity waned, allowing the World No. 56 to flip the script.

Dzumhur ramped up his aggression by charging the net and dictating rallies. This shift caught Alcaraz off guard, leading to a 2-6 loss in the second set.

Regrouping for the win In the decisive third set, Carlos regrouped mentally and tactically, rediscovering his firepower to break Dzumhur's serve and seal the match after one hour and 41 minutes. Despite failing to save any of the three break points he faced, the 22-year-old extended his winning streak in ATP Masters 1000 events to 12 matches.

This victory is crucial for Carlos Alcaraz, who has dominated 2025 with five titles, including Masters 1000 wins in Monte-Carlo and Rome. Up next is a clash with either Tallon Griekspoor or Hamad Medjedovic.

Carlos Alcaraz's path contrasts sharply with rival Jannik Sinner's opening game, but both are now in the hunt for the title. With a 1,500-point lead in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin, Alcaraz is well-positioned in the race for year-end No. 1, especially after qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals.

