Carlos Alcaraz beats Andrey Rublev to charge into Wimbledon 2025 quarterfinals with 18-match streak

Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon 2025 by defeating Andrey Rublev in a hard-fought game. The round of 16 game played at the Centre Court, lived up to its hype as a blockbuster with Rublev beating the defending champion in the first set. However, Alcaraz made a comeback and registered a win by 6(5)-7(7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz’s commanding performance Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 2 seed, brought his A-game after a challenging first week that included a five-set battle against Fabio Fognini. Against Rublev, he displayed his signature mix of explosive forehands, deft drop shots, and serve-volley tactics. Despite Rublev’s aggressive play, the Spaniard aiming for a third consecutive Wimbledon title, won the game.

Andrey Rublev’s competitive effort Andrey Rublev, known for his thunderous groundstrokes, fought hard to challenge the two-time defending champion. Fresh off a straight-sets win over Adrian Mannarino, Rublev showed glimpses of the form that earned him a title in Qatar earlier this year. However, his journey at Wimbledon 2025 and his quest to go past the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam was ended by Carlos Alcaraz's skillful victory.

What is next for Carlos Alcaraz? With this win, Alcaraz has extended his Wimbledon winning streak to 18 matches, solidifying his status as a grass-court powerhouse. Moreover, his overall consecutive wins have now reached 22.

Alcaraz will now face Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals, where his versatility and strong win rate on grass will be tested further.

Carlos Alcaraz's performance in the Grand Slams Carlos Alcaraz has excelled in Grand Slam singles by claiming five titles. He has reached the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2024 and 2025 and won the French Open in 2024 and 2025. When it comes to securing Wimbledon titles, he has clinched wins in 2023 and 2024. He claimed the title at the US Open once in 2022, showcasing his dominance across major tournaments.