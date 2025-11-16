Carlos Alcaraz beats Felix Auger-Aliassime to set up dream Nitto ATP Finals title clash with Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the Nitto ATP Finals championship match with a commanding 6-2, 6-4 victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday in Turin. With the win, the Spaniard set up one of the most anticipated tennis finals of the year against Jannik Sinner. This blockbuster finale pits World No. 1 against World No. 2 in a fitting end to an extraordinary season.

Fresh off receiving the ATP Year-End No. 1 trophy presented by PIF on Friday, Alcaraz looked unstoppable. He became the first Spaniard to reach the Nitto ATP Finals championship match since Rafael Nadal in 2013 and will aim to be the first from his country to win the title since Alex Corretja in 1998.

This will be Alcaraz’s tour-leading 11th final of 2025. The young superstar has already claimed multiple Grand Slams and Masters 1000 titles this year, cementing his status as the new face of men’s tennis.

Jannik Sinner extends indoor dominance, stays unbreakable Jannik Sinner continued his sensational form, defeating Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-2 to reach his third straight Nitto ATP Finals title clash. The Italian has been untouchable indoors, extending his winning streak to an incredible 30 matches.

Sinner didn’t drop a single set, or even his serve, throughout the entire tournament. He joined Novak Djokovic (2018) as the only players since 1991 to reach the final without being broken. The 24-year-old has held serve in all 40 games this week in Turin.

“First of all, I am very happy,” Sinner said after the match. “It is the last event of the year, and it is great to finish in this way."

"Making the final for three consecutive years means a lot to me. It is a great atmosphere for me to play tennis and a great place for me to close this beautiful season,” he expressed.