Carlos Alcaraz beats Taylor Fritz in semifinals to stay in quest for third consecutive Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion, showcased his grass-court prowess to defeat Taylor Fritz in a thrilling Wimbledon 2025 semifinals clash on Centre Court. The world No. 2 won a hard-fought encounter 6-4, 7-5, 6-3, 7(8)-6 (6).

What happened in the match? Carlos Alcaraz started on a high note by winning the first set. However, the American No. 5 seed, Taylor Fritz armed with 95 aces this tournament, responded in the second set. Fritz’s booming serve leveled the match, showcasing his grass-court growth from titles in Eastbourne and Stuttgart. Despite Fritz’s power, Alcaraz’s speed and variety kept him in control as he claimed the third set. The match took an interesting turn in the fourth set which Alcaraz dominated in the beginning, but Fritz showcased his perseverance as he took the game to a narrow finish. Alcaraz claimed the final set with 7(8)-6(6).

Wimbledon 2025 final Carlos Alcaraz will face either Novak Djokovic or Jannik Sinner in the summit clash on July 13.

Also Read | Roger Federer predicts winner of Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner clash

Carlos Alcaraz's road to the final First Round: Defeated Fabio Fognini 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1

Second Round: Defeated Oliver Tarvet 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

Third Round: Defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Fourth Round: Defeated Andrey Rublev 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Quarterfinals: Defeated Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

Semifinals: Defeated Jannik Sinner 6-4, 7-5, 6-3, 7(8)-6 (6).

Carlos Alcaraz's best performances in the Grand Slams Australian Open: Quarterfinals (2024, 2025)

French Open: Winner (2024, 2025)

Wimbledon: Winner (2023, 2024)

US Open: Winner (2022)

Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz ahead of the match “I am excited about that match because I think I have to raise my level if I want to beat him,” Alcaraz said, acknowledging Fritz’s potential.

Fritz expressed, “I am happy that we’re not playing at the French Open on clay with the French Open balls ’cause that would be an absolute nightmare. I think the grass is very much an equalizer.”