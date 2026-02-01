Carlos Alcaraz collapses in joy after historic Australian Open 2026 victory over Novak Djokovic | Viral video

Carlos Alcaraz dropped to the court in overwhelming happiness after clinching his first Australian Open title on Sunday (February 1). The 22-year-old Spaniard defeated Novak Djokovic in a thrilling four-set final, completing the career Grand Slam and becoming the youngest man ever to win all four majors.

What happened in the Australian Open 2026 final? The match at Rod Laver Arena was a classic battle of generations. Novak Djokovic, chasing a record 25th Grand Slam, dominated early to take the first set 6-2. But Carlos Alcaraz, the world No. 1, fought back with incredible resilience. He levelled the score by winning the second set 6-2, then pushed ahead 6-3 in the third. The fourth set was tense, going to 7-5 as Alcaraz sealed the win after three hours of intense tennis.

Advertisement

Carlos Alcaraz collapses with joy: Viral video As the final point landed, Carlos Alcaraz collapsed onto the hard court, lying flat on his back with arms outstretched. The crowd erupted, and the young star soaked in the achievement that had eluded him until now. This victory marked his seventh Grand Slam title overall.

The collapse was a raw display of joy, similar to past iconic celebrations in tennis. Fans flooded social media with clips of the moment, calling it "pure emotion."

Advertisement

Historic milestone for Carlos Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz's triumph made him the youngest player in men's tennis history to complete the career Grand Slam, surpassing previous records. He now holds titles from the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open. Djokovic graciously congratulated his rival post-match.

The final score read 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 in Alcaraz's favour. Coming back from a setback showcased his maturity and fighting spirit.

In his on-court interview, an emotional Alcaraz shared his feelings. "Well, uh, it's uh wow," he said, struggling to find words at first. He praised Djokovic and also paid tribute to Rafael Nadal for inspiration throughout his journey.

This win extends Alcaraz's lead in big titles over rivals like Jannik Sinner. It kicks off 2026 strongly for the Spaniard, solidifying his place among the all-time greats.