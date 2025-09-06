Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic for first time on hard court; celebrates with special golf move for Sergio Garcia

Carlos Alcaraz, world No. 2 delivered a commanding performance to defeat No. 7 seed Novak Djokovic in the US Open men's singles semi-final on Friday. The 22-year-old Spaniard won in straight sets, 6-4, 7(7)-6(4), 6-2.

He advanced to his second US Open final and maintained his quest for a second title at Flushing Meadows. Alcaraz's victory showcased his relentless aggression, pinpoint accuracy, and trademark serves, as he outplayed the 24-time Grand Slam champion in the match. Notably, this was the first time ever that Alcaraz beat Djokovic on a hard court.

Carlos Alcaraz on his win “Well it's a great feeling. It feels amazing to once again be in the final,” he expressed his happiness.

“It means a lot to me. Today wasn't It wasn't the best level of the tournament for me, I just kept a goal since the beginning till the last point. I served pretty well,” he added.

Carlos Alcaraz's special celebration Carlos celebrated his victory in a distinctive way, mimicking a golf swing with his racket to mark the dominant win. When asked if he won while playing golf during the two-day break, he clarified that he won the game against Sergio Garcia, Spanish golf player.

"Sergio Garcia owes me money, I won," Alcaraz playfully said.

Carlos Alcaraz’s performance From the first point, Alcaraz controlled the match with a blend of power, precision, and tactical brilliance. The young Spaniard’s aggressive baseline play and strategic shot-making kept Djokovic on the defensive, unable to find his rhythm. Alcaraz’s ability to dictate the tempo was evident as he mixed groundstrokes with delicate drop shots, leaving the Serbian struggling to respond.

Novak Djokovic’s uphill battle Novak Djokovic, chasing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, entered the semifinals after a commanding victory over fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals. However, the Serbian legend faced a formidable challenge against the second-seeded Alcaraz. Despite his wealth of experience and past dominance, Djokovic couldn’t counter Alcaraz’s relentless energy and versatility. The 6-2 scoreline in the third set highlighted Alcaraz’s dominance as he closed out the match with confidence.

Head-to-head details This victory gives Alcaraz a 3-2 lead over Djokovic in major encounters, though Djokovic still holds a slight 5-4 edge in their overall head-to-head.