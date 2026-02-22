Carlos Alcaraz dominates Arthur Fils to claim Qatar Open title in Doha

Carlos Alcaraz showcased his dominance once again, cruising to a straight-sets victory over Arthur Fils to lift the Qatar ExxonMobil Open trophy on February 21, 2026. The top-seeded Spaniard defeated the French rising star 6-2, 6-1 in a one-sided final that lasted under an hour.

Alcaraz, fresh off completing the career Grand Slam at the Australian Open, entered the ATP 500 event as the favourite and lived up to expectations. He navigated tough challenges earlier in the week, including a dramatic semifinal win over defending champion Andrey Rublev, where he converted his sixth match point in a 7-6(3), 6-4 battle. But against Fils, the 22-year-old looked commanding from the start.