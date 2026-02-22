Subscribe

Carlos Alcaraz dominates Arthur Fils to claim Qatar Open title in Doha

Carlos Alcaraz's flawless start to 2026 highlighted his status as one of the sport's most exciting talents. After overcoming key opponents like Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev en route to the title, this Doha triumph reinforced the Spaniard's form ahead of the upcoming tournaments.

Aachal Maniyar
Published22 Feb 2026, 12:53 AM IST
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the final match against France's Arthur Fils
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the final match against France's Arthur Fils(REUTERS)
Carlos Alcaraz showcased his dominance once again, cruising to a straight-sets victory over Arthur Fils to lift the Qatar ExxonMobil Open trophy on February 21, 2026. The top-seeded Spaniard defeated the French rising star 6-2, 6-1 in a one-sided final that lasted under an hour.

Alcaraz, fresh off completing the career Grand Slam at the Australian Open, entered the ATP 500 event as the favourite and lived up to expectations. He navigated tough challenges earlier in the week, including a dramatic semifinal win over defending champion Andrey Rublev, where he converted his sixth match point in a 7-6(3), 6-4 battle. But against Fils, the 22-year-old looked commanding from the start.

