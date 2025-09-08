Carlos Alcaraz dominates Jannik Sinner in US Open 2025 final thriller; reclaims World No. 1 glory

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in a commanding manner at the US Open 2025 final to reclaim the title after 2022. The 22-year-old Spaniard has now claimed his sixth Grand Slam with a dominating win 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

This victory not only ended Sinner’s reign as the 2024 US Open champion but also propelled Alcaraz back to the top of the PIF ATP Rankings, dethroning Sinner after his 65-week stint as World No. 1.

Notably, Alcaraz has become the second youngest man in the Open Era to win six major men’s singles titles, trailing only Bjorn Borg. His return to World No. 1, a position he first claimed after his 2022 US Open win, marks a significant milestone in his young career.

What happened in the match? The match, delayed by approximately 50 minutes due to security measures at Flushing Meadows, saw Alcaraz take control early. From the opening game, he adopted an aggressive approach, taking the ball early on return and unsettling Sinner, who committed nine unforced errors in the first set alone. Alcaraz’s ability to dictate extended rallies and convert five of 11 break points was pivotal in securing the victory.

Sinner’s fightback went in vain Jannik Sinner, 24, entered the final on an impressive 27-match winning streak at hard-court majors and aimed to become only the seventh man in the Open Era to win three Grand Slam singles titles in a single season. Having reached the final at all four majors in 2025, the youngest man in the Open Era to achieve this feat, Sinner was a formidable opponent. His earlier triumphs at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, coupled with a runner-up finish at Roland Garros, highlighted his remarkable consistency.

However, Sinner struggled to find his rhythm against Alcaraz’s relentless pressure. While he mounted a comeback in the second set, delivering a barrage of clean baseline strikes to level the match, his momentum faltered. Alcaraz regained control in the third set, outhitting Sinner 11 winners to one, showcasing his ability to adapt and dominate when it mattered most.

A rivalry for the ages The 2025 US Open final marked the third consecutive Grand Slam championship clash between Alcaraz and Sinner, a rivalry that has captivated tennis fans worldwide. Alcaraz, 22, showcased his all-around brilliance, outhitting Sinner with 42 winners to 21 and dropping just nine points behind his first serve in a match that lasted two hours and 42 minutes. This win extended Alcaraz’s lead in their Lexus ATP Head2Head record to 10-5.

Carlos Alcaraz's path to victory Final: Beat Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

Semifinal: Beat Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2

Quarterfinal: Beat Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4

Round of 16: Beat Arthur Rinderknech 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-4

Round of 32: Beat Luciano Darderi 6-2, 6-4, 6-0

Round of 64: Beat Mattia Bellucci 6-1, 6-0, 6-3