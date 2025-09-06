Carlos Alcaraz eyes historic US Open title without dropping single set; list of men to achieve this feat in other majors

Carlos Alcaraz is on the cusp of scripting history at the 2025 US Open in the upcoming final against Jannik Sinner. The 22-year-old Spaniard is poised to become the first man in the Open Era to win the tournament without losing a single set. Alcaraz has been unstoppable in New York, powering through six matches and 18 sets while conceding just 58. If he achieves the feat, then Alcaraz will join an elite list of players to win majors without dropping a single set.

Advertisement

A rare achievement in men’s tennis The exclusive list of players winning a major without dropping a set in the Open Era is as follows:

Ken Rosewall: 1971 Australian Open

Ilie Nastase: 1973 Roland Garros

Bjorn Borg: 1976 Wimbledon, Roland Garros (1978,1980)

Roger Federer: 2007 Australian Open, 2017 Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal: Roland Garros (2008, 2010, 2017, 2020)

No man has achieved this at the US Open in the Open Era, which began in 1968. The last player to win the tournament, then called the US Championships, without losing a set was Neale Fraser in 1960, before professionals were allowed to compete. A victory for Alcaraz would mark a groundbreaking moment in tennis history.

Also Read | Jannik Sinner stuns Carlos Alcaraz to claim maiden Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz's form Carlos Alcaraz’s performance at this year’s US Open has been a masterclass in consistency. He has maintained an exceptionally high level of play throughout the tournament.

Advertisement

“For me, it’s great. It’s something that I am working on, just the consistency in the matches, in the tournaments, in the year in general,” Alcaraz said. His ability to avoid dips in performance has been key, as he noted, “Just the level that I start the match [with], just wanted to keep that level really high during the whole match.”

“I am just getting mature. I’m just getting to know myself much better, what I need on and off the court,” he expressed. Alcaraz’s ability to limit games lost showcases his physical and mental strength, setting the stage for a potential historic milestone.

Carlos Alcaraz’s pursuit of greatness As a five-time major champion, Alcaraz is no stranger to success. His closest attempt at a near-perfect major run came at Wimbledon in 2023, when he dropped just four sets en route to the title. Now, with the chance to go one better, he faces a tough challenge in the final.

Advertisement