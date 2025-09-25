Carlos Alcaraz injury: Spaniard reflects on pain after winning Japan Open clash over Sebastian Baez , ‘I was scared…’

Carlos Alcaraz, the world’s top-ranked tennis player, faced a tense moment during his first-round match at the Japan Open in Tokyo against Sebastian Baez. Fresh off his Laver Cup appearance in San Francisco, Alcaraz arrived in Tokyo aiming to maintain his winning streak against Baez, having won both prior encounters.

However, an ankle injury scare early in the match tested his resilience, yet he secured a straight-sets (6-4, 6-2) victory and advanced to the next round.

What happened during the game? In the fifth game of the first set, Alcaraz halted mid-point, clutching his foot in visible pain. The Spaniard received medical attention on court and was assisted to his bench for an official medical timeout. The incident raised fears that the injury could force him out of the tournament. Despite the discomfort, Alcaraz continued and ended up clinching the win.

Carlos Alcaraz on his injury during the game In his post-match interview, Carlos Alcaraz shared, “I was scared. I am not going to lie. I felt my ankle and didn’t feel great. In the first five minutes, I thought I wouldn’t continue.”

Carlos Alcaraz reacts after sustaining an injury during his round of 32 match against Argentina's Sebastian Baez REUTERS/Manami Yamada

Notably, during the medical timeout, Alcaraz had revealed to medics that he had taken medication before the match. When offered more, he stated, “I had already taken some before the match and would not require any more.”

This comment prompted speculation about whether he was managing a pre-existing ankle issue or if the medication was for another concern, adding intrigue to his physical condition entering the tournament.

Despite the scare, Alcaraz held serve to clinch the first set. Though he called for the trainer again between sets, he broke Baez’s serve in the second set. Alcaraz sealed the match in straight sets, later expressing relief, I am just happy to be able to play after that.”

Also Read | Carlos Alcaraz dominates Jannik Sinner in US Open 2025 final thriller

What’s next for Carlos Alcaraz? Carlos Alcaraz will now face Belgium's Zizou Bergs in the Round of 16 of the Japan Open on Saturday (27th September). “I will try to be ready for the next match," he stated.