Carlos Alcaraz joins Rafael Nadal, Bjorn Borg in elite list for most Wimbledon finals at 22 or less; check details

Carlos Alcaraz registered a historic milestone after defeating Taylor Fritz and storming into the Wimbledon 2025 final on Friday (July 11). At the age of 22, he etched his name alongside tennis legend Rafael Nadal by reaching his third consecutive final of the tournament.

Special milestone for Carlos Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz’s journey to the 2025 Wimbledon final marks his third appearance in the summit clash of the tournament. At 22, he has joined an elite list of players to reach three or more Wimbledon finals at the age of 22 or less.

Full list of players to reach the special feat Here is the list of the youngest players to reach three Wimbledon men’s singles finals at the age of 22 or less:

Boris Becker - 5 finals

Bjorn Borg - 3 finals

Rafael Nadal - 3 finals

Carlos Alcaraz - 3 finals

What happened in the Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz semifinals? Carlos Alcaraz’s path to the 2025 final included a commanding 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7(8)-6(6) victory over Fritz in the semifinals, extending his grass-court winning streak to 18 matches and his overall Wimbledon record to 20 consecutive wins.

Wimbledon 2025 final Carlos Alcaraz will be geared up to become the 17th man to win at least three Wimbledon singles titles in the event's 148-year history. The 22-year-old will play the winner of the semifinals matchup between the top-seeded Jannik Sinner and No. 6 seed Novak Djokovic. The final clash is scheduled for July 13.

Carlos Alcaraz's road to the final First Round: Defeated Fabio Fognini 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1

Second Round: Defeated Oliver Tarvet 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

Third Round: Defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Fourth Round: Defeated Andrey Rublev 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Quarterfinals: Defeated Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

Semifinals: Defeated Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7(8)-6(6)

Carlos Alcaraz's best performances in the Grand Slams Australian Open: Quarterfinals (2024, 2025)

French Open: Winner (2024, 2025)

Wimbledon: Winner (2023, 2024)