Carlos Alcaraz net worth: From career prize money to endorsements - A look at two-time Wimbledon champion's earnings

Carlos Alcaraz has already cemented his place as one of the brightest stars in tennis at the young age of 22. The Spaniard has amassed a fortune through his on-court triumphs and lucrative endorsement deals.

Here’s a closer look at how the two-time Wimbledon champion built his wealth, from prize money to sponsorships, properties, and more.

Carlos Alcaraz’s Net Worth in 2025 Carlos Alcaraz was the highest-earning tennis player in 2024, with a net worth of approximately $42.3 million, according to Forbes. Fast forward to 2025, and that figure has jumped to an estimated $50 million.

His earnings come from two primary sources: tournament prize money and sponsorship deals with some of the world’s biggest brands. This year alone, Alcaraz has added $7.42 million to his wealth through prize money, according to Sportico, driven by reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and winning the French Open in 2025

With another Wimbledon final appearance in 2025, Alcaraz stands to pocket over $4 million if he secures a third consecutive title at the All-England Club. Such a feat would make him the youngest player to achieve this milestone.

Career earnings Carlos Alcaraz’s on-court earnings are nothing short of impressive for someone so early in their career. To date, he has earned nearly $18 million in prize money, a testament to his dominance at major tournaments. As a five-time Grand Slam champion, Alcaraz has consistently made deep runs in high-stakes events, which offer the largest payouts in tennis.

In 2025, his victories at clay court tournaments in Monte Carlo and Rome each netted him over $1 million. His triumph at the French Open added a hefty $2.9 million to his bank account. These earnings, combined with his earlier successes, highlight his ability to compete at the highest level across different surfaces, from the clay of Roland Garros to the grass of Wimbledon.

Endorsement deals While Carlos Alcaraz’s prize money is substantial, his endorsement deals form a major part of his wealth.

In 2024, he earned $32 million from sponsorships, according to Forbes. These partnerships with global brands have significantly outpaced his on-court earnings. Alcaraz’s sponsors include some of the most prestigious names in business: Nike, Rolex, BMW, Babolat, and LVMH.

The future of Carlos Alcaraz’s wealth At just 22, Carlos Alcaraz is already a financial powerhouse, with a net worth that rivals seasoned veterans in the sport. His combination of prize money, endorsement deals, and marketability positions him to become one of the wealthiest athletes in the world.

As he continues to chase history potentially becoming the youngest player to win three straight Wimbledon titles, his earnings are set to soar even higher.