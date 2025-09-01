Carlos Alcaraz cruises into quarterfinals with straight-sets win over Arthur Rinderknech; registers historic milestone

Carlos Alcaraz, the 22-year-old Spanish tennis star, kept his perfect 2025 US Open campaign alive with a dominating 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-4 win over Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech on Sunday (August 31). Notably, Alcaraz reached quarterfinals at all four Grand Slams in one season for the first time in his career.

Facing a challenging opponent in Rinderknech, Alcaraz adjusted his return position in the second set, allowing him to neutralize the Frenchman’s powerful serve and secure his spot in the last eight.

What happened in the match? The match began with a tightly contested first set, where neither player managed a break point.

Carlos Alcaraz noted, “At the beginning of the first set, we were tight. We didn’t have break points in the first set, but it didn’t mean we were serving good, because the percentage was really bad from both.”

However, Alcaraz's strategic shift to a deeper return position proved beneficial, enabling him to find a rhythm and capitalize on Rinderknech’s errors, including a critical double fault in the tie-break. His relentless ball striking and improved positioning resulted in a straight-sets win in just over two hours.

A special behind-the-back shot Carlos Alcaraz electrified the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd with a jaw-dropping behind-the-back flick in the fourth game, responding to Rinderknech’s aggressive forehand.

“Sometimes I practise it, I’m not gonna lie,” Alcaraz said, adding, “If I have the opportunity, why not? I think the people like it… I like playing tennis like this, so it just came naturally.”

Historic milestone for Carlos Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz scripted his name in tennis history as the youngest man in the Open Era to reach 13 Grand Slam quarter-finals at just 22 years and three months.

Here is the list of the youngest men to reach 13 Grand Slam quarterfinals in the Open Era:

Carlos Alcaraz: 22 years, 3 months – 2025 US Open

Boris Becker: 22 years, 9 months – 1990 US Open

Bjorn Borg: 22 years, 11 months – 1979 Roland Garros

Mats Wilander: 23 years, 9 days – 1987 US Open

Novak Djokovic: 23 years, 30 days – 2010 Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal: 23 years, 2 months – 2009 US Open

Alcaraz is also in the race to reclaim the No. 1 spot in the PIF ATP Rankings, a position he last held in September 2023, if he can match or surpass Jannik Sinner’s performance in New York