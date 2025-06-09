Carlos Alcaraz retains French Open title; beats Jannik Sinner in longest final at Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz scripted history with his stunning comeback in the French Open 2025 final to clinch the win. The 22-year-old defended his title as he grabbed a win from Jannik Sinner's claws on Sunday (June 8) at the Roland Garros.

Carlos Alcaraz wins the French Open title for two consecutive years Alcaraz lost the first two sets 4‑6, 6(4)‑7(7) to world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Just when it seemed that the match was becoming one-sided, Alcaraz responded with fierce determination. He clinched the third set 6‑4 and sealed the fourth in a brilliant tiebreak 7(7)‑6(3).

First two sets: Sinner’s domination Sinner asserted early control, by winning the first set 6‑4. The second set saw another break, followed by a tense tiebreak that ended 7‑6(4) in Sinner’s favour.

Third and fourth sets: Alcaraz’s comeback Carlos Alcaraz roared back in the third set. He surged to a 4‑1 lead and, despite Sinner’s resistance, clinched the set 6‑4. The fourth set proved a nail-biting thriller as even after Sinner led 5‑3 and held three championship points, Alcaraz blasted a brilliant serve and forced a tiebreak. He won the set 7‑6(3), completing the comeback.

Fifth and final set The fifth set which was going to be a decider was as remarkable as the entire match. The match was tied at 6 points. However, Alcaraz outsmarted Sinner and claimed a win to win the title in successive years.

Carlos Alcaraz's fifth Grand Slam win Alcaraz claimed his fifth Grand Slam title with his recent win. He won his first Grand Slam in 2022 after winning the US Open. He then won two Wimbledon trophies back-to-back in 2023 and 2024 and two French Open titles in 2024 and 2025.

Longest match at the Roland Garros in the Open Era The match surpassed the four-hour, 42-minute mark, breaking the previous record for the longest final at Roland Garros.