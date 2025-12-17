Carlos Alcaraz splits with long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after epic seven-year run and six Grand Slam wins

In a surprising turn in the tennis world, Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning men's World No. 1, has announced the end of his seven-year coaching partnership with Juan Carlos Ferrero. The split marked the close of a transformative era that propelled the young Spaniard to global stardom. Ferrero, a former World No. 1 and 2003 French Open champion, had been at Alcaraz's side since the player was just 15, shaping him from a promising talent into a dominant force across all surfaces.

This news comes just months after Alcaraz's remarkable 2025 season, where he clinched the French Open and US Open titles, adding to his collection of eight trophies for the year and his second year-end No. 1 ranking. Yet, neither Alcaraz nor Ferrero has disclosed specific reasons for the parting, leaving fans speculating about the motivations behind this bold move.

A partnership built on dreams and dominance What began as a mentor-mentee bond in Carlos Alcaraz's teenage years blossomed into one of tennis's most successful collaborations. Ferrero, alongside assistant coach Samuel Lopez, spotted Alcaraz's raw potential on clay courts and nurtured it into all-court mastery. Under their guidance, Alcaraz evolved into a versatile powerhouse, capable of explosive forehands and tactical brilliance on grass, hard courts, and red dirt alike. He has won 24 ATP titles, including six Grand Slams, and has had a meteoric rise to the top of the rankings.

Heartfelt words by Carlos Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz broke the news with an emotional X post, pouring out gratitude for the journey shared with Ferrero.

"It’s very difficult for me to write this post… After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to end our time together as coach and player," he wrote.

He continued, “Thank you for turning childhood dreams into realities. We started this journey when I was barely a kid, and throughout all this time, you’ve accompanied me on an incredible journey, on and off the court. And I’ve enjoyed every step of it so much with you.”

Reflecting on their peak achievements, Alcaraz added, "We’ve managed to reach the top, and I feel that if our sports paths had to part ways, it had to be from up there. From the place we always worked toward and always aspired to reach."

He emphasized the joy in the process, "You’ve helped me grow as an athlete, but above all as a person. And something I value so much: I’ve enjoyed the process. That’s what I’ll hold onto, the path we’ve traveled together."

What's next for Alcaraz and Ferrero? As Alcaraz eyes 2026, this coaching change could signal a fresh strategy to sustain his edge against rivals like Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic. At 22, he is already a two-time year-end No. 1 with a trophy cabinet that rivals legends. Details remain under wraps, but Alcaraz's post hints at optimism.

"Now, times of change are coming for both of us, new adventures and new projects. But I’m certain we’ll face them the right way, giving our best, as we’ve always done. Always adding up."

