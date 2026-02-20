Subscribe

Carlos Alcaraz stages thrilling comeback to defeat Karen Khachanov in Doha quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz's ability to stay composed under pressure has been a hallmark of his young career, and his comeback after losing the first set against a tough opponent like Karen Khachanov added another chapter to his growing legacy on hard courts.

Aachal Maniyar
Published20 Feb 2026, 01:06 AM IST
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his quarterfinal match against Russia's Karen Khachanov
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his quarterfinal match against Russia's Karen Khachanov(REUTERS)

Carlos Alcaraz showcased his trademark resilience on Thursday (February 19), rallying from a set down to beat Karen Khachanov 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-3 in a hard-fought quarterfinal at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open ATP 500 event.

The match, played under the lights on Centre Court, highlighted World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz's fighting spirit as he extended his perfect 2026 record to 10 wins from 10 matches. Karen Khachanov, the seventh seed and 2024 Doha champion, pushed the top seed hard early on with powerful baseline play, but Alcaraz's ability to elevate at crucial moments proved decisive.

Karen Khachanov edges the first set in tiebreaker

Karen Khachanov started strongly, matching Carlos Alcaraz's intensity from the baseline. Both players held serve comfortably through the opening games, leading to a tense tiebreaker. The Russian took control early in the breaker, racing to a 7-3 win to claim the first set 7-6(3). A highlight came when Khachanov pulled off a stunning winner during a long rally, leaving Alcaraz with little response.

The set also featured a moment of frustration for Alcaraz, who argued with referee Marija Cicak over a time violation warning after grabbing his towel following a lengthy point. Despite the brief disruption, Khachanov held firm to take the opener.

Carlos Alcaraz turns the tide in the second set

The Spaniard responded with renewed focus in the second set. He broke Khachanov's serve at a key juncture and consolidated to level the match at one set apiece with a solid 6-4 win. Alcaraz's movement and variety began to shine, forcing errors from his opponent and dictating play more effectively.

Dominant third set seals win

In the decider, Carlos Alcaraz broke early and maintained his momentum, racing through the set 6-3. His aggressive forehands and precise serving overwhelmed Khachanov, who struggled to create chances. The win took just over two hours, ending with Alcaraz sealing the match on his first opportunity.

Carlos Alcaraz's upcoming match

Carlos Alcaraz is set to play the semifinal clash with defending champion Andrey Rublev. It also highlighted his strong form since completing the career Grand Slam earlier in the year.

