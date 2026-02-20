Subscribe

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev, Qatar Open 2026 semifinal: Live streaming details, head-to-head, and preview

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz gears up for his first-ever semifinals clash at the ATP Qatar Open 2026, facing defending champion Andrey Rublev in Doha.

Aachal Maniyar
Published20 Feb 2026, 06:09 PM IST
Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev, Qatar Open 2026 Semifinal
Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev, Qatar Open 2026 Semifinal(REUTERS)
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is set to make his debut in the semifinals of the ATP Qatar Open 2026 as he will face defending champion Andrey Rublev on February 20 at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha. The hard-court clash is expected to be a high-intensity baseline battle, with Alcaraz riding a flawless 10-0 record in the season.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev: Match details

Tournament - Qatar Open 2026

Round - Semifinals

Date - 20th February 2026 (Friday)

Venue - Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Surface - Hard​

Carlos Alcaraz's path to the semifinals

The top-seeded Spaniard overcame a tough challenge from Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals, rallying from a set down to win 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and 26 minutes. Alcaraz shook off a time violation warning and cut his unforced errors dramatically, while holding serve throughout the final two sets. This victory marked his maiden semifinal appearance in Doha and extended his perfect start to 2026.

Andrey Rublev's strong defense of the crown

Andrey Rublev, the defending champion, has yet to drop a set this week. He defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(2) in just 95 minutes to reach the semifinal clash. The World No. 14 remains unbeaten in sets and brings strong form on the surface where he has excelled historically.

A win could push Rublev toward the top 10, while a defeat risks dropping him near the top 20 exit zone.

Head-to-head record

Carlos Alcaraz leads the rivalry 4-1 overall, with a perfect 3-0 record on hard courts.

Key Stats comparison

Carlos Alcaraz: 10-0 in 2026, 5-1 at Qatar Open, 78% win rate on hard courts.

Andrey Rublev: 7-2 in 2026, 19-5 at Qatar Open, 63% win rate on hard courts.

Live streaming and broadcast details

Fans can catch the action live on February 20. In India, stream on FanCode. US viewers can tune into Tennis Channel. In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will broadcast the match. Global options include Tennis TV for streaming.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev: Match outlook

Carlos Alcaraz's explosive all-court game and current form make him the heavy favourite, though Andrey Rublev's power and Doha experience could force a competitive battle.

