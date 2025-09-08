Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head: List of all matches through US Open 2025

The 2025 US Open men’s singles final was yet another breathtaking chapter in the intense rivalry between tennis sensation Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. After a captivating match, Alcaraz triumphed over Sinner in New York with 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, continuing one of the most exciting head-to-head battles in modern tennis.

A rivalry born in 2021 Their rivalry began in late 2021 at the Paris Masters, where a young Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in straight sets (7-6(1), 7-5). This encounter was the first of many epic battles that would soon become a fixture on the ATP Tour. Both players were rising stars, and their contrasting styles promised thrilling showdowns ahead.

Early clashes (2022) In 2022, their rivalry intensified. Sinner secured key wins, beating Alcaraz at Wimbledon in the Round of 16 (6-1, 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3) and again later that year in the Croatia Open final with a clinical 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1 victory. However, Alcaraz claimed one of the most thrilling fights of their careers at the US Open quarterfinal, winning a five-set classic (6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3) and capturing his first Grand Slam title in New York.

Dominance and drama (2023–2024) Their encounters became even more frequent and intense across various ATP events. Sinner won decisive semifinal matches in Miami and the China Open in 2023, while Alcaraz won at Indian Wells. The year 2024 highlighted their rivalry on some of the biggest stages.

Rivalry peaked in 2025 The French Open final was a dramatic five-set battle where Alcaraz saved match points to win 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2).

Wimbledon belonged to Sinner, who stopped Alcaraz from achieving a rare three-peat with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win.

Before the US Open, Alcaraz won the Cincinnati Open final after Sinner retired trailing 0-5, setting the stage for their US Open showdown.

All matches between Sinner and Alcaraz 2025 US Open Final: Alcaraz defeated Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

2025 Cincinnati Open Final: Alcaraz defeated Sinner 5-0 (retired)

2025 Wimbledon Final: Sinner defeated Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

2025 French Open Final: Alcaraz defeated Sinner 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2)

2025 Italian Open Final: Alcaraz defeated Sinner 7-6(5), 6-1

2024 China Open Final: Alcaraz defeated Sinner 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(3)

2024 French Open Semifinal: Alcaraz defeated Sinner 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

2024 Indian Wells Semifinal: Alcaraz defeated Sinner 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

2023 China Open Semifinal: Sinner defeated Alcaraz 7-6(4), 6-1

2023 Miami Open Semifinal: Sinner defeated Alcaraz 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2

2023 Indian Wells Semifinal: Alcaraz defeated Sinner 7-6(4), 6-3

2022 US Open Quarterfinal: Alcaraz defeated Sinner 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3

2022 Croatia Open Final: Sinner defeated Alcaraz 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1

2022 Wimbledon Round of 16: Sinner defeated Alcaraz 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3

2021 Paris Masters Round of 32: Alcaraz defeated Sinner 7-6(1), 7-5