Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Roger Federer & Novak Djokovic predict Wimbledon 2025 final winner; 'He’s got more…'

Carlos Alcaraz is facing Jannik Sinner in a highly-stakes Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final. Tennis fans across the world are excited to witness the winner between the second-seeded defending champion Alcaraz and the world no. 1 Sinner.

Legendary players Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who together have claimed 15 Wimbledon titles have given their predictions, offering insights into why one player holds a slight edge.

Roger Federer’s prediction Roger Federer, an eight-time Wimbledon champion, predicted Carlos Alcaraz has more chances. He stated that Alcaraz seemed “slightly favoured” over Sinner.

Novak Djokovic’s prediction Novak Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion and a 2025 Wimbledon semifinalist, echoed Federer’s sentiments, highlighting the tight competition. He gave the reference of the epic French Open final earlier this year, where Alcaraz battled back from two sets down to defeat Sinner in a five-set classic.

“After the final, they played in Paris, I think the anticipation for this final is big, is amazing,” Djokovic said. He believes both players are “several levels above everyone right now. I think it's going to be, again, a very close matchup like we had in Paris.”

"Well, I think I will give a slight edge to Carlos as a favourite because of the two titles he has won here and the way he is playing and the confidence he has right now.

However, Djokovic didn’t count out Sinner, praising his powerful ball-striking. “But it's just a slight advantage because Jannik is hitting the ball extremely well,” he added.

Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the match Despite his French Open triumph, Carlos Alcaraz downplayed any mental edge over Jannik Sinner. “Not at all, to be honest,” he said when asked if his Paris victory gives him an upper hand.

“What Jannik has, because he learned from everything as a huge champion, from the losses, from the matches he's playing, he just get better after every match, after every day.”

Carlos Alcaraz expects Jannik Sinner to be sharper, stating, “I am pretty sure he is going to take a lot of things from French Open final, that he’s going to be better. He’s going to be better physically, he’s going to be better mentally.”

