Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: What time is Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final today? How to watch in India for free?

Carlos Alcaraz, two-time defending champion is set to face world no. 1 Jannik Sinner in the men's singles Wimbledon 2025 final on Sunday (July 13). The match is expected to be a nail-biting thriller with both players currently in remarkable form.

Here are all the details about the timings, head-to-head stats and live streaming about the upcoming summit clash at the grass court.

What time is the men's singles Wimbledon 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner? In India, the match will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

In the United States, the game will start at 11:00 AM ET.

Live streaming details - Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner, Wimbledon 2025 final? In India: The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHostar app/website.

In the United States: The match will air live on ESPN and Tennis Channel. The live streaming will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz's previous meeting Just 35 days after their unforgettable and nearly five-and-a-half-hour-long French Open final, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are set to clash again in the Wimbledon 2025 men’s final. Their Roland Garros battle, saw Alcaraz rally from two sets down, saving three championship points to claim victory in a match that highlighted their extraordinary skill, stamina, and determination. The Spaniard won the thrilling game with 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2).

What did Jannik Sinner say ahead of the Wimbledon 2025 final? Reflecting on their previous Grand Slam encounter, Sinner expressed cautious optimism about the upcoming final. "We saw the last final - you never know," he said.

"Hopefully it is going to be a good match like the last one, I don't know if it can be better because I don't think it's possible. But we will do our best," the 23-year-old added.

What did Carlos Alcaraz say ahead of the Wimbledon 2025 final? Alcaraz, still savouring memories of their Roland Garros triumph, admitted he hasn’t fully revisited the match but remains deeply impacted by it.

"I am still thinking about that moment sometimes. It was the best match I have ever played so far. I'm not surprised he pushed me to the limit. I expect that on Sunday," Alcaraz expressed.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Previous matches Carlos Alcaraz has won 8 games and Sinner has claimed 4 victories in the 12 times these two players came face to face.

2025 French Open Final: Carlos Alcaraz won 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2)

2025 Italian Open Final: Carlos Alcaraz won 7-6(5), 6-1

2024 China Open Final: Carlos Alcaraz won 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(3)

2024 French Open Semifinal: Carlos Alcaraz won 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

2024 Indian Wells Semifinal: Carlos Alcaraz won 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

2023 China Open Semifinal: Jannik Sinner won 7-6(4), 6-1

2023 Miami Open Semifinal: Jannik Sinner won 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2

2023 Indian Wells Semifinal: Carlos Alcaraz won 7-6(4), 6-3

2022 US Open Quarterfinal: Carlos Alcaraz won 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3

2022 Croatia Open Final: Jannik Sinner won 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1

2022 Wimbledon Round of 16: Jannik Sinner won 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3