Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Wimbledon 2025: Head-to-Head record, stats, and other insights

Carlos Alcaraz, defending champion is facing fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz in the Wimbledon 2025 semifinals on Friday (July 11). With Alcaraz chasing a third consecutive Wimbledon final and Fritz aiming for his first-ever Grand Slam final, this clash is expected to be a thrilling contest.

Head-to-head record: Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Carlos Alcaraz leads Taylor Fritz 2-0 in their head-to-head encounters. Their first meeting came in the 2023 Miami Masters quarterfinals, where Alcaraz dominated with a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

The second encounter was at the 2024 Laver Cup in a round-robin match, with Alcaraz clinching win 6-2, 7-5.

Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz ahead of the match “I am excited about that match because I think I have to raise my level if I want to beat him,” Alcaraz said, acknowledging Fritz’s potential to push him.

Fritz, meanwhile, sees opportunity on grass, he expressed, “I am happy that we’re not playing at the French Open on clay with the French Open balls ’cause that would be an absolute nightmare. I think the grass is very much an equalizer.”

Grand Slam best performances: Comparison between both players

Carlos Alcaraz - Australian Open: Quarterfinals (2024, 2025)

French Open: Winner (2024, 2025)

Wimbledon: Winner (2023, 2024)

US Open: Winner (2022)

Taylor Fritz - Australian Open: Quarterfinals (2024)

French Open: Fourth Round (2024)

Wimbledon: Semifinals (2025)

US Open: Finalist (2024)

Alcaraz’s four major titles at age 22 highlight his dominance. On the other hand, Fritz’s recent breakthroughs signal his rising threat in the big tournaments.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Wimbledon 2025: Road to the semifinals

Taylor Fritz’s path to the semifinals First Round: Defeated Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-7(6), 6-7(8), 6-4, 7-6(6), 6-4

Second Round: Defeated Gabriel Diallo 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(0), 4-6, 6-3

Third Round: Defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1

Fourth Round: Defeated Jordan Thompson 6-1, 3-0 (retired)

Quarterfinals: Defeated Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4)

Carlos Alcaraz’s path to the semifinals First Round: Defeated Fabio Fognini 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1

Second Round: Defeated Oliver Tarvet 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

Third Round: Defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Fourth Round: Defeated Andrey Rublev 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4