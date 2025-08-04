Carlos Correa hits first home run since rejoining Houston Astros; clears Boston Red Sox’s Green Monster | Watch video

Carlos Correa marked his return to the Houston Astros on a high note in the match against the Boston Red Sox. He hit his first home run since rejoining the team over the iconic Green Monster at Fenway Park.

Carlos Correa's home run In a game against the Boston Red Sox, Correa hit a 411-foot home run with an exit velocity of 109.5 mph. The ball soared over the Green Monster, a legendary feature of Fenway Park, marking his 134th career home run with the Astros and his first since 2021. The moment was celebrated widely.

The home run was a symbolic homecoming for the former All-Star, who had been traded back to Houston from the Minnesota Twins ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline. The blast came in only his second game since rejoining the team, highlighting his ability to make an immediate impact despite a challenging first at-bat where he popped out to former teammate Alex Bregman.

Watch video

Correa’s journey back to the Astros Carlos Correa was drafted first overall by the Astros in 2012. He debuted in 2015, earning the AL Rookie of the Year Award, and was a key part of the 2017 World Series championship team. After seven seasons with the Houston Astros, Correa played for the Minnesota Twins, but his return to the Astros in 2025 has reignited excitement among fans.

He is now playing third base alongside shortstop Jeremy Pena, showcasing his veteran leadership and playoff experience to a team aiming for another postseason run.

Overcoming challenges Carlos Correa’s 2025 season with the Twins was solid but not spectacular, with a .267/.319/.386 slash line and seven home runs before the trade. Injuries, including a migraine that sidelined him briefly, and a dip in power compared to his .517 slugging in 2024, had raised questions about his form.

However, his return to the hitter-friendly Minute Maid Park and the Astros’ star-studded lineup, including Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez, could help him rediscover his elite production.

The home run at Fenway was a promising sign. With a 47.8% hard-hit rate and a 91.2 mph average exit velocity this season, Correa’s raw power remains evident.

Also Read | Los Angeles Angels acquire Luis Garcia and Andrew Chafin; check details