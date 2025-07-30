Carlos Correa’s Astros homecoming? Trade talks heat up ahead of MLB deadline

Carlos Correa, the 2017 World Series hero, could be headed back to the Houston Astros. With the MLB trade deadline looming on Thursday (July 31), the Astros are reportedly targeting the star player alongside Nolan Arenado and Eugenio Suarez to strengthen their injury-hit infield.

Advertisement

Houston Astros’ infield struggles spark trade talks The Houston Astros, leading the AL West by four games as of July 30, 2025, are struggling with injuries. Notably, the All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes suffered a hamstring strain on July 19 and may require season-ending surgery. This gap has prompted the Astros to seek infield reinforcements to maintain their playoff edge. Shortstop Jeremy Pena, dealing with a rib injury, is almost back after practicing in the minor leagues. The team’s offense has been weak this July, so they’re looking for players like Carlos Correa to add some power at the plate.

Carlos Correa, a former Astro and key contributor to their 2017 World Series title, is a familiar name. His reported willingness to waive his no-trade clause to return to Houston, where he and his family reside in the offseason, added fuel to the potential trade.

Advertisement

Carlos Correa's form Carlos Correa, a three-time All-Star and 2015 AL Rookie of the Year with the Astros, is currently with the Minnesota Twins. He has underperformed in 2025, posting a .267/.319/.386 slash line with 7 home runs in 93 games. This is a noticeable dip from his 2024 season, where he hit .310/.388/.517 in 86 games despite injuries.

Understanding the challenge of Correa’s contract A major hurdle in any potential trade is Carlos Correa’s hefty contract. He is owed $37.3 million for 2025 and $96 million from 2026 to 2028, with vesting options for 2029-2032 that could add up to $70 million more if performance thresholds are met.

Moreover, his deal includes a full no-trade clause, but reports indicate Correa would waive it to return to Houston. However, the Astros are wary of the financial commitment, especially after entering luxury tax territory last season. For a deal to work, the Twins would likely need to absorb a significant portion of Correa’s salary.

Advertisement

Also Read | Who is Nick Kurtz? First rookie in MLB history to hit 4 home runs in a game

Where would Correa play? If Correa joins the Astros, he would likely play third base since Jeremy Pena is their main shortstop and plays great defense. Correa has never played third base in the majors, but he was willing to try it in a past deal that didn’t work out.

Minnesota Twins’ perspective and trade strategy The Minnesota Twins, sitting at 51-56 and expected to sell at the deadline, face a complex decision. Correa’s contract and no-trade clause make him a challenging asset to move, but his willingness to return to Houston opens the door.

The Twins may prioritize shedding his salary over maximizing trade returns, especially with other controllable assets like relievers Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax drawing interest.