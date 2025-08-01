Carlos Correa trade: Houston Astros to reacquire star in blockbuster deal with Minnesota Twins ahead of MLB deadline

The Minnesota Twins are trading shortstop Carlos Correa back to the Houston Astros, in a jaw-dropping move hours before the 2025 MLB trade deadline, according to reports. This blockbuster deal sees the former All-Star waive his no-trade clause and agree to play third base alongside Jeremy Pena, marking a stunning reunion with the team he helped lead to a 2017 World Series title.

Financial details of the Carlos Correa trade Carlos Correa’s contract, with $91.5 million owed from 2026 to 2028 and vesting options through 2032, posed a challenge. The Twins, navigating an ownership transition, are expected to absorb part of the salary to facilitate the trade, easing Houston’s luxury tax concerns. This financial maneuver aligns with Minnesota’s strategy to reduce payroll while Houston strengthens its roster for a postseason push.

Carlos Correa's form Carlos Correa, a three-time All-Star and 2015 AL Rookie of the Year with the Astros, is currently with the Minnesota Twins. He has underperformed in 2025, posting a .267/.319/.386 slash line with 7 home runs in 93 games. This is a noticeable dip from his 2024 season, where he hit .310/.388/.517 in 86 games despite injuries.

Carlos Correa’s Houston Astros homecoming Carlos Correa, 30, was the face of the Houston Astros’ golden era from 2015 to 2021, earning Rookie of the Year honors and two All-Star nods. His return will address a critical need for Houston, as third baseman Isaac Paredes faces a season-ending hamstring injury.

Correa’s willingness to shift positions highlights his commitment to winning, reigniting Astros fans’ hopes for another championship run. The Astros also added left-handed outfielder Jesus Sanchez from the Miami Marlins to their lineup, adding power and control through 2027.

Minnesota Twins’ trade strategy Sitting at 51-56 in the AL Central, the Twins have embraced a seller’s role, moving veterans like Correa, Chris Paddack, and Jhoan Duran. While the exact return for Correa and Sanchez remains undisclosed, the Twins are likely to target prospects to rebuild their team. Trading Correa’s hefty contract provides financial flexibility for a 2026 retool.

