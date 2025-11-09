Carnell Tate injury update: Ohio State WR sidelined vs Purdue for precautionary reasons; check details

In a matchup that had Ohio State fans buzzing with anticipation, the No. 1 Buckeyes took the field against Purdue on November 8, 2025, without one of their key players. Wide receiver Carnell Tate, the explosive junior who has been lighting up defenses all season, is sitting out of the game at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Impact of Carnell Tate's absence From the opening whistle, sharp-eyed viewers noticed something off. Tate, listed as the starter at WR-X on Ohio State's depth chart, was suited up on the sideline but helmet-free during the Buckeyes' first drives.

The 20-year-old from IMG Academy has been a key player in Ohio State's high-powered passing game. Through eight games, Tate racked up 711 yards and seven touchdowns, forming a remarkable duo with fellow star Jeremiah Smith.

His speed and sure hands make him a nightmare for secondaries, and against a Purdue defense ranked 92nd in pass defense, fans expected fireworks. Instead, his no-show raised eyebrows, especially with the Buckeyes chasing a national title repeat.

Reason behind Carnell Tate being sidelined As the first half unfolded, clarity emerged from the broadcast booth. Big Ten Network sideline reporter Brooke Fletcher shared the reason: "Tate felt a little tight during pre-game warmups, prompting head coach Ryan Day to err on the side of caution."

“He isn’t hurt, but was tight during warmups, so the Buckeyes are keeping him out as a matter of precaution,” Fletcher reported.

The decision escalated at halftime. Day confirmed to Fletcher that Tate was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

In a post-half interview on Fox Sports, Day elaborated, saying he "didn't feel comfortable" putting Tate back in. Notably, Tate wasn't on the pre-game unavailable list, suggesting the issue cropped up right before kickoff.

This is not Tate's first brush with minor niggles this season, but it is the first time it has kept him off the field entirely.

Ohio State Buckeyes' Wide Receiver depth chart Wide Receiver (WR-X) Carnell Tate (#17, JR)

Quincy Porter (#11, FR)

David Adolph (#82, RS JR)

Wide Receiver (WR-Z) Jeremiah Smith (#4, SO)

Mylan Graham (#5, RS FR)

Slot Receiver (WR-SL) Brandon Inniss (#1, JR)

Bryson Rodgers (#13, RS SO)