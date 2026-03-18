Carson Towt signs with Indianapolis Colts: Former Notre Dame basketball star transitions to NFL tight end

The Indianapolis Colts have added an intriguing new prospect to their roster, signing former Notre Dame basketball forward Carson Towt as an undrafted free agent tight end. Just one week after wrapping up his college basketball career in the ACC tournament, Towt is embarking on a new chapter in professional football, a sport he has never played competitively at any level.

From Court to Gridiron in record time Carson Towt, listed at 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds, concluded his final season with the Fighting Irish by leading the team in rebounding at 9.0 per game. Before transferring to Notre Dame, he dominated at Northern Arizona, topping the nation in rebounding during the 2024-25 season and earning unanimous Big Sky All-Defensive team honours. Known for his physicality, elite offensive rebounding, and defensive tenacity, Towt believes his basketball attributes translate well to the tight end position.

"Just an awareness of my physical gifts that were showcased on the basketball floor... I think this sport honours those things and my frame, how I developed as a player, kind of my play style and what I pride myself on," Towt explained.

The 24-year-old has no prior football experience, making this move a true project for the Indianapolis Colts. Yet, the team sees potential in his size, athleticism, and physical mindset.

Inspired by the Indianapolis Colts' success story of Mo Alie-Cox The Indianapolis Colts have a proven track record with this type of conversion. Veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox, a former VCU basketball player with zero football background, has become a reliable contributor over eight seasons. Alie-Cox recently re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal, solidifying his role in the team's rushing attack and tight end room.

Carson Towt drew direct inspiration from Alie-Cox's journey after connecting with him in recent months. "You hear the story, and you're like, 'Okay, maybe he's in a different position,'" Towt said of Alie-Cox. “No, he actually had to start from square one, too. So, I thought that was special and can relate to that.”

The Colts' confidence in Carson Towt likely stems from Alie-Cox's long-term success, proving that basketball-to-football transitions can work with the right development.

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A risky but rewarding path in NFL history Converting college basketball players to NFL tight ends isn't entirely new. Hall of Famer Antonio Gates famously made the leap from Kent State basketball to NFL stardom with the Chargers. However, not every attempt succeeds. Former Coastal Carolina hoops standout Colin Granger was released by the Panthers shortly after signing last year.