Carson Wentz returns to Minnesota Vikings, bolstering QB depth for 2026 season

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms with quarterback Carson Wentz on Thursday (March 19), bringing back the veteran signal-caller to strengthen their quarterback room ahead of a crucial 2026 campaign. This move adds experienced depth to a position that has been plagued by injuries and inconsistencies in recent years.

Wentz, now 33, rejoins the team where he started five games in 2025 as a mid-season replacement. His return comes after the Vikings signed former Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray, creating a competitive environment alongside incumbent JJ McCarthy and young prospect Max Brosmer.

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Minnesota Vikings address QB instability after tough seasons The Minnesota Vikings missed the playoffs in both 2023 and 2025, largely due to quarterback issues stemming from injuries and underwhelming play. Coach Kevin O'Connell has emphasized building a more reliable group this offseason. Last week, following Kyler Murray's arrival, O'Connell avoided naming a starter but highlighted the need for competition and stability.

Murray enters as the heavy favourite to claim the starting role, given his proven talent and experience. However, the team hasn't abandoned hope in JJ McCarthy, the former top-10 pick, who is still developing after injury setbacks. Carson Wentz's addition pressures McCarthy not only for the QB1 spot but also for the backup position, where he could edge out Wentz for No. 2 duties.

At minimum, Wentz provides a more dependable third option than Brosmer, an undrafted rookie who struggled in 2025.

Carson Wentz's productive 2025 stint with the Minnesota Vikings A North Dakota native, Carson Wentz first joined the Minnesota Vikings after training camp in 2025 to back up JJ McCarthy. He stepped in during Week 3 following McCarthy's high right ankle sprain and became the first player in NFL history to start at least one game in six straight seasons, each with a different team.

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Wentz went 2-3 as a starter, throwing for 1,216 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions over his appearances. He played the final 2½ games with a dislocated left shoulder before undergoing season-ending surgery after a Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite the injury, the Vikings posted four of their top five offensive yardage performances during his starts.

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