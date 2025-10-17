Carter Hart joins Vegas Golden Knights after acquittal; all you need to know

Carter Hart has joined the Vegas Golden Knights, marking his return to the NHL after being acquitted of sexual assault charges earlier this year. This significant move has sparked interest across the hockey world, as Hart, a talented 27-year-old goaltender, looks to restart his career with a new team.

Advertisement

Carter Hart’s return to the NHL The Vegas Golden Knights announced Carter Hart’s addition to the organization on Thursday, confirming that he had been reinstated by the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA).

The team expressed confidence in the league’s decision, stating, “The Golden Knights are aligned with the process and assessment the NHL and NHLPA made in their decision. We remain committed to the core values that have defined our organization from its inception and expect that our players will continue to meet these standards moving forward.”

Notably, Carter Hart is initially joining the Golden Knights on a paid tryout, with expectations that it will transition into a full NHL contract. If signed, he will be eligible to play in the NHL starting December 1.

Advertisement

This move follows Hart’s acquittal in July, alongside four other players from Canada’s 2018 under-20 world junior team, in a high-profile sexual assault case that stemmed from an alleged incident after the 2018 Hockey Canada Foundation Gala.

Carter Hart's performance with the Philadelphia Flyers Carter Hart was a rising star with the Philadelphia Flyers before the legal proceedings began. As the team’s starting goaltender, he took an indefinite leave of absence in early 2024, shortly before the charges were announced.

The Flyers confirmed last month that Hart would not return to the team, prompting him to seek new opportunities. Unlike some of his peers involved in the case, Hart opted not to play professionally overseas during this period, instead focusing on training in Nashville to stay in game shape.

Advertisement

Drafted in the second round by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2016, Hart has appeared in 227 NHL games, boasting a 2.94 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. His experience and skill make him a valuable addition to any team looking to bolster their goaltending depth.

What’s next for Carter Hart and the Vegas Golden Knights? Carter Hart is expected to begin training with the Vegas Golden Knights in Vegas, adhering to conditions set by the NHL and NHLPA. By November 15, he is slated to join the team’s minor league affiliate in Henderson, Nevada, to gain game experience. This step-by-step approach will allow Hart to ease back into competitive play while the Golden Knights assess his readiness for the NHL.

Advertisement

The Golden Knights already have a strong goaltending tandem, with Adin Hill signed to a six-year extension in March and 25-year-old Akira Schmid under contract for the current season. Hart’s addition provides depth and competition, potentially strengthening Vegas’ position as a playoff contender.