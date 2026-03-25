Carter Yakemchuk scores in NHL debut as streaking Senators top Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Carter Yakemchuk scored a second-period goal and also had an assist in his NHL debut as the streaking Ottawa Senators edged the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Yakemchuk, the No. 7 overall pick of the 2024 draft, had been playing for the American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators. He was called up earlier in the day with defensemen Thomas Chabot, Dennis Gilbert, Nick Jensen, Jake Sanderson and Lassi Thomson sidelined by injuries.

Yakemchuk, a 20-year-old defenseman from Alberta, had 10 goals in 50 games with Belleville.

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Brady Tkachuk scored his 20th goal of the season for the Senators, who have won four straight and nine of their last 11 games. Lars Eller scored the other goal for the Senators. Linus Ullmark made 32 saves as the Senators continued their late push for an Eastern Conference playoff berth.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, BRUINS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Matthew Knies scored a pair of goals and Toronto snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over Boston.

Max Domi and William Nylander also scored for the Maple Leafs and John Tavares had three assists as Toronto outshot Boston 35-20 and avoided a three-game season sweep in the Original Six rivalry. Anthony Stolarz finished with 18 saves.

Elias Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored for Boston, which still holds the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Jeremy Swayman had 31 saves for the Bruins, who lost at home for just the second time in their last 16 games.

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CANADIENS 5, HURRICANES 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored his 44th goal of the season and Jakub Dobes made 41 saves as Montreal held off Carolina.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Ivan Demidov had a goal and an assist each, and Oliver Kapanen also scored as Montreal erased a two-goal deficit for its second consecutive win.

Jake Evans buried an empty-net goal with 1 minute left in regulation and Caufield added an assist for a two-point night.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Jordan Staal scored for Eastern Conference-leading Carolina, which lost for the first time in four games.

PANTHERS 5, KRAKEN 4, SO

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida gave up a three-goal, third-period lead but recovered for a shootout win over Seattle on Vinnie Hinostroza’s goal.

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The Panthers led 4-1 on Noah Gregor’s goal with 7:39 to play, but Seattle’s Matty Beniers, Jordan Eberle and Bobby McMann scored in a span of 2:21 to force overtime. Eberle and McMann scored just 14 seconds apart.

Seattle, which has lost eight of 10, has not won since beating the Panthers 6-2 at home on March 15.

Nolan Foote, Eetu Luostarinen and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for the Panthers with Sergei Bobrovsky making 22 saves.

Ryker Evans also scored a third-period goal for Seattle and Joey Daccord had 20 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 4, ISLANDERS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Frondell had an assist in his NHL debut, Nick Lardis and Frank Nazar each had a goal and an assist and Chicago defeated the New York.

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Ilya Mikheyev and Tyler Bertuzzi also had goals for the Blackhawks, who scored four straight goals and snapped a two-game skid. Arvid Soderblom made 44 saves.

Anders Lee, Simon Holmstrom and Calum Ritchie scored for the Islanders, who lost for the third time in four games. David Rittich allowed three goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Ilya Sorokin, who made 11 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 3, FLYERS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Werenski continued his torrid scoring pace with a goal and an assist as Columbus defeated Philadelphia.

Columbus scored a pair of goals 1:44 apart to start the second period. The Blue Jackets outshot the Flyers 6-0 in the opening three minutes of the period.

Mathieu Olivier scored the first goal 44 seconds into the second period, taking a pass from Werenski on a 3-on-2 rush and snapping a shot over the glove of Philadelphia goalie Dan Vladar to tie the score 1-1.

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On his next shift, Werenski came out of the corner and worked his way into the high slot. He took a pass from Damon Severson and beat Vladar with a snapshot.

Werenski now has 77 points this season, second-most among NHL defensemen.

AVALANCHE 6, PENGUINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Martin Necas scored twice, Nathan MacKinnon poured in his NHL-leading 46th goal and the Colorado breezed past the Pittsburgh.

Necas, Sam Malinski and Parker Kelly scored within a 1:55 span late in the first period to break it open as the Avalanche atoned for one-sided loss to the Penguins last week in Denver by returning the favor in Pittsburgh. Cale Makar picked up the assist on Necas’ first goal, boosting his career point total to 499. Ross Colton scored an empty-netter late.

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Scott Wedgewood stopped 27 shots for the NHL-leading Avalanche, who have won the first three games of a four-game road swing that finishes up in Winnipeg on Thursday.