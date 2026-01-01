Casemiro to leave Manchester United in summer as contract expires

Manchester United have confirmed that veteran midfielder Casemiro will depart the club at the end of the current season when his contract ends in June 2026. The 33-year-old Brazilian joined from Real Madrid in a high-profile £70 million move in 2022 and went on to make 146 appearances for the Red Devils.

Arrival and early success Casemiro joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in August 2022 for a fee of around £70 million. The move came after United failed to secure top targets like Frenkie de Jong and Declan Rice. Erik ten Hag, then manager, needed a commanding presence in midfield following heavy early defeats, including a 4-0 loss to Brentford.

Advertisement

The Brazilian quickly justified his arrival. In his debut season, Casemiro helped United finish third in the Premier League and reach the FA Cup final. He scored the opening goal in the 2023 Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle United, cementing his status as a fan favourite.

Struggles and criticism The following campaign proved tougher. Casemiro's form dipped, and his high wages, reportedly £375,000 per week, drew scrutiny. New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe publicly called out some players as "not good enough" and "overpaid," with Casemiro often cited as an example of past spending excesses.

Also Read | Barcelona edge Real Madrid 3-2 to claim 2026 Spanish Super Cup in thrilling game

A low point came after a 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in May 2024. Casemiro was left out of the FA Cup final starting lineup that season and chose not to attend Wembley. Many thought his time was up, but his salary made an exit difficult, and he stayed on.

Advertisement

Despite the setbacks, Casemiro showed resilience. He worked hard to regain fitness and form, serving as an inspiration for turning things around through commitment.

Manchester United's decision Manchester United opted not to activate the one-year extension in his deal, a choice made internally well before the announcement. Ratcliffe's focus on reducing the wage bill and cutting costs made renewal unlikely.

Casemiro's statement Casemiro shared a heartfelt post, “Knowing when stages come to an end. Knowing when to say goodbye when you feel that you will be remembered and respected forever. Four months to give my all for this badge and for our goal. Eternal respect and affection for Manchester United and its wonderful fans. Forever Red Devil.”

Legacy and future impact Casemiro made 146 appearances, scoring 21 goals, and contributed to trophy wins, including the Carabao Cup and FA Cup. His departure frees up significant wages, giving Manchester United flexibility in midfield rebuild plans.

Advertisement