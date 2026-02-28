Cash windfall for Jammu & Kashmir cricketers after historic Ranji Trophy win; here's how much money J&K players will get

Jammu and Kashmir etched their name into history books as they defeated Karnataka in the final to lift their maiden Ranji Trophy in 67 years on Saturday Hubbali. Having defeated the likes of former champions Delhi and Bengal en route to the summit clash, the momentum was with Jammu and Kashmir, who gave it all to lift their maiden silverware domestically.

Having secured a massive 291-run lead on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir tightened their grip on the contest on the fifth and final day with another commanding batting display. Resuming their second innings at 186/4 , Qamran Iqbal, who was unbeaten on 94 overnight, and Sahil Lotra, who was on 16, completed well-crafted hundreds to take the overall lead to 633 runs.

Iqbal and Lotra were batting on 160 and 101 respectively, with Jammu & Kashmir at 342/4, when the the two captains agreed to shake hands. Earlier, replying to J&K's imposing first-innings total of 584, Karnataka were bowled out for 293 in 93.3 overs, with pacer Auqib Nabi claiming 5/54.

Cash windfall for Jammu and Kashmir The victory has also come with cash prizes for all the Jammu and Kashmir cricketers. After the BCCI revised its prize money in 2023, the Jammu and Kashmir cricketers will take home ₹5 crore collectively for winning the title besides the individual match fees. Runners-up Karnataka will get ₹3 crore while Bengal and Uttarakhand (losing semifinalists) will get ₹1 crore each.

In addition to this, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced a cash reward of ₹2 crore for the entire team. Abdullah was present at Hubbali to witness the historic moment.

“Congratulating Team J&K on their historic triumph in the Ranji Trophy, the Chief Minister announced a cash reward of ₹2 crore for the players and support staff after their emphatic victory over Karnataka on their home turf,” the office of Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

“Calling it a watershed moment for Jammu & Kashmir cricket, he said the landmark win has filled the entire region with pride and inspiration. The players will also be entitled to government appointments under the recently notified rules for outstanding sportspersons,” the statement added.

J&K want new stadiums: BCCI chief BCCI president Mithun Manhas was elated to see Jammu and Kashmir landing their maiden Ranji Trophy title, but his pragmatic mind has already zeroed in on the construction of new stadiums in the valley to take the cricket further forward. "It took us 67 years. It's been a long journey to title.

"I'm very thankful to BCCI for giving us a state of the art facility academy in Jammu where we'll be having indoor facilities, swimming pool, gymnasium and the same we will be doing in Kashmir," Manhas said on Saturday.

"Now, what we want is the stadiums coming up in both the places - Jammu and Kashmir, and not only in J&K for that matter, in Rajouri, Poonch and Chenab as well because this team has got players from everywhere.

"So that's the need of the hour and the elections are going to happen now. Hopefully, we'll get the funds from the BCCI," he added.