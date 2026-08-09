Cathy Engelbert confirms WNBA will continue transgender athlete talks next week; check details

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has told teams the league will keep discussing transgender athlete participation in women’s basketball, with a task force of team presidents and general managers set to take up the issue at a meeting next week.

In a memo obtained by The Associated Press and ESPN, Cathy Engelbert addressed questions that have been circulating among clubs and in the media. “I know many of you have received questions in recent weeks regarding transgender athlete participation in women's basketball, and I expect this topic will continue to receive significant attention,” she wrote. “I wanted to reach out to share how we are approaching these conversations at the league office and to thank those of you who have responded to questions from the media with thoughtfulness and professionalism.”

Background of the discussion The latest wave of attention follows comments from Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham. She voiced support for barring transgender girls and women from girls’ and women’s sports. Her remarks triggered small rallies and protests in Seattle and Portland when the Fever were on the road last week. A lone protester appeared at the Fever’s home game against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday night. Indiana visits Chicago on Saturday, where members of two conservative groups had planned a rally in support of Cunningham.

The league’s collective bargaining agreement states that “only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA,” but it contains no more specific language about gender identity or sex assigned at birth. Notably, two former NBA players, Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White, declared themselves eligible for the WNBA draft, saying they identify as women.

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League priorities and player response Cathy Engelbert emphasized three points in the memo. The league will “always approach this topic thoughtfully, respectfully, and in alignment with the longstanding values of our league.” She noted that player eligibility rules, unlike those of some other leagues and governing bodies, are collectively bargained. And she underlined that “preserving the integrity of our game and ensuring fair competition will always remain among the league's highest priorities.”

“We recognize that this is a complex and nuanced topic, and we will continue to have important conversations with all of you and the Players Association in the weeks and months ahead. We also plan to convene additional discussions and offer listening sessions for any team leaders who would like to participate. Your perspectives and feedback are invaluable, and I appreciate those who have already reached out to share their thoughts,” she added.

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The Women’s National Basketball Players Association responded on social media. The union stressed its commitment to diversity and inclusion while making clear it would not be drawn into political fights. “We embrace justice equity, diversity, and inclusion,” the statement said. “Those are the values that unite this Union and allow it to protect women's sports while creating transformational change. Hate, abuse, and demonization of any person or group of people, including transgender people, only fuel fear, division, and harm. We will continue to have hard conversations. But we will not be used as political pawns.”