CBI launches probe into pan-India IPL betting racket with links to Pakistan

CBI launches probe into pan-India IPL betting racket with links to Pakistan

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that the IPL betting racket is influencing the outcome of IPL matches based on inputs received from the Pakistan
2 min read . 05:03 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

NEW DELHI : Reliable information have been received about a network of individuals involved in cricket betting in IPL matches that was held in the year 2019, news agency ANI reported. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that the IPL betting racket is influencing the outcome of IPL matches based on inputs received from the Pakistan. 

The CBI has launched an investigation against certain private individuals and “unknown public servants" based in Delhi, Jodhpur, Jaipur and Hyderabad.

The investigative agency has accused persons ran a pan-India network to induce public to put their money into IPL betting.

According to reports, the agency registered two cases on Friday regarding this matter. The case was registered for criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery of the Indian Penal Code and prevention of corruption act.

“Reliable information has been received about a network of individuals involved in cricket betting influencing the outcome of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches based on inputs received from Pakistan. In the garb of betting related to IPL matches, they are cheating the general public by inducing them to bet," the agency said in one of the First Information Reports (FIRs).

“For this purpose, they have opened bank accounts (mule accounts) using fake identities and know your customer documents (ID&KYC) in connivance with the unknown bank officials. These bank accounts have been opened by submitting forged details such as multiple dates of birth and without due diligence done by the bank officials," it said.

The agency further said a part of the money received from the public in India for betting was also being shared by their associates based in foreign countries using hawala transactions.

The accused persons, according to the CBI, were in touch with one Pakistani national named Waqas Malik, whose number has already been obtained during initial investigation.

Officials on condition of anonymity said they are looking into a larger conspiracy in the matter.

Three people - Dileep Kumar, Gurram Satish, and Gurram Vasu - have been named in the first FIR of the agency and this network, the agency said, is involved in betting since 2013. The CBI has alleged there were transactions worth around 10 crore in the account of the accused.

In the second FIR, also registered on Friday, the central agency has named four people - Sajjan Singh, Prabhu Lal Meena, Ram Avtar and Amit Kumar Sharma apart from unknown government officials and private persons who were active in IPL cricket betting since 2010. The transactions involved in the second case are close to 1 crore.