Ceddanne Rafaelas tie-breaking two-run single helps Red Sox to 8-6 Patriots Day win over Tigers

BOSTON (AP) — Pinch hitter Ceddanne Rafaela had a tiebreaking, two-run infield single in the seventh inning and the Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 8-6 on Monday in Boston’s annual Patriots’ Day game to salvage a split of their four-game series.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa also had a two-run single for the Red Sox, who halted a two-game skid.

The Tigers lost for just the second time in 10 games after taking the last two.

The game coincided with the running of the Boston Marathon. The Red Sox wore their special “Boston” home white jerseys, which debuted as a tribute to the city after the marathon bombings in 2013.

Boston starter Sonny Gray left the game in the third inning with right hamstring tightness.

Garrett Whitlock (2-1), the sixth of eight Red Sox pitchers, worked a perfect inning for the victory. Aroldis Chapman got the last two outs for his fourth save.

ASTROS 9, GUARDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Isaac Paredes hit his first two home runs of the season and Christian Walker also went deep as Houston beat Cleveland for just their third victory in 15 games.

Walker lined a two-run shot to left-center in the first inning to open the scoring. The first baseman snapped an 0-for-15 slump by going 3 for 5 with three runs.

Paredes broke a 2-all tie with a leadoff homer to left field in the fourth that sparked a four-run inning. His first longball of the year came in his 76th plate appearance. Paredes, who homered at least 19 times in each of the last four seasons, added a solo shot in the eighth to close the scoring.

REDS 6, RAYS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Sal Stewart homered, doubled, stole a base and scored twice as Cincinnati beat Tampa Bay for their fourth straight win.

Stewart put Cincinnati on the board with a two-run homer in the first inning, ending Jesse Scholtens’ scoreless streak to start the season at 9 2/3 innings.

With his eighth homer, Stewart matched Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox for the lead among major league rookies and St. Louis’ Jordan Walker for the National League lead. Stewart has the rookie lead in RBIs (21) and extra-base hits (13).

The 23-year-old first baseman also snagged a line drive with the bases loaded for the final out.

MARLINS 5, CARDINALS 3

MIAMI (AP) — Agustín Ramírez homered and Max Meyer pitched effectively into the sixth inning to lead Miami to a victory over St. Louis, snapping the Cardinals’ five-game winning streak.

Meyer, who has battled injuries since being selected third overall in the 2020 amateur draft, left after 5 1/3 innings and 91 pitches. He permitted two runs on three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Calvin Faucher (2-2) got the final two outs in the sixth. He allowed the tying run to score on a wild pitch but was credited with the win after Miami went back ahead in the bottom half.

Pete Fairbanks gave up a leadoff triple to Masyn Winn and a sacrifice fly to Ramón Urías in the ninth before finishing for his fourth save in five opportunities.

BRAVES 9 NATIONALS 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Olson had three RBIs, Bryce Elder struck out six in 6 2/3 innings and Atlanta won their sixth straight game with a victory over Washington.

Drake Baldwin added two RBIs, and Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris II, Dominic Smith and Eli White each had an RBI for Atlanta.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was hit by a pitch in the fourth and sixth innings before leaving in the bottom of the sixth. The Braves said X-rays were negative and Acuña was day to day.

Olson’s two-run homer over the center-field wall tied it at 2-all in the fourth. Olson added an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the ninth for a five-run lead.

Atlanta broke it open with five runs in the sixth.

CUBS 5, PHILLIES 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Colin Rea pitched into the seventh inning and Chicago beat Philadelphia Phillies for their sixth consecutive win.

Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer for Chicago, and Michael Conforto added a sacrifice fly.

The Cubs have outscored their opponents 44-14 during the team’s longest win streak since it also won six in a row from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, 2024. They are tied with Atlanta for the majors’ longest active win streak.

The Phillies have dropped six in a row and seven of eight. They have been outscored 42-10 during their losing streak.