Kai Havertz's late penalty earns Arsenal crucial draw against Bayer Leverkusen in Champions League last-16 first leg

In a tense UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg clash at the BayArena, Arsenal secured a valuable 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen powered by Kai Havertz's composed late penalty. The German forward, returning to his former club, stepped up in the 89th minute to cancel out Leverkusen's opener and ensure the Gunners take parity back to North London for the second leg.

Intense build-up and emotional return for Kai Havertz The match carried extra significance for Arsenal forward Kai Havertz, who came through Bayer Leverkusen's youth system and made his senior debut there in 2016 before departing in 2020.

Mikel Arteta's side arrived in Germany full of confidence after strong domestic form, but faced a tough test against inventive Bundesliga champions.

Both teams showed caution early on, with Arsenal controlling possession while Leverkusen threatened on the counter. The Gunners' defense, led by William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, stood firm against Leverkusen's fluid attacks featuring wing-backs like Alejandro Grimaldo.

Leverkusen break the deadlock with set-piece strength The breakthrough arrived shortly after halftime. In the 46th minute, captain Robert Andrich powered home a header from a precise corner delivery, capitalizing on Leverkusen's renowned set-piece expertise. The goal stunned Arsenal and ignited the BayArena crowd, putting pressure on the visitors to respond quickly.

Arteta's men ramped up their intensity, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli testing the home defense. Arsenal dominated the second half territorially but struggled to convert chances against a compact Leverkusen backline.

Kai Havertz steps up in the crucial moment The turning point came in the 89th minute when Arsenal won a penalty following a foul in the box. Kai Havertz, showing remarkable composure, stepped forward and slotted the spot-kick calmly into the bottom corner with his left foot, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way. True to form in big games, he kept celebrations minimal out of respect for his old club.

The equalizer ensured Arsenal avoided defeat on the road and took momentum into the second leg. Havertz's contribution highlighted his growing importance to the Gunners in European competitions.

What the draw means for both sides This result keeps the tie perfectly balanced, with Arsenal now holding the advantage of playing at home. Mikel Arteta praised his team's resilience after the match, noting their ability to fight back in high-stakes away fixtures. Leverkusen, unbeaten in their recent home games, will feel they missed an opportunity but remain dangerous with their attacking style.