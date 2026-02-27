Champions League last 16 draw 2026: Date, time, teams, seeding rules and key details

The UEFA Champions League last 16 draw is scheduled to take place on Friday (February 27). With Europe’s elite clubs now set for the knockout stages, this draw will decide thrilling matchups and potential routes all the way to the Budapest final. Here’s a complete guide to everything you need to know ahead of the draw.

When and where is the Champions League last 16 draw happening? The draw will begin at 11:00 GMT (12:00 CET / 4:30 PM IST) on February 27, 2026, live from UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. It’s a one-stop ceremony that sets the entire knockout bracket, last 16, quarterfinals, and semifinals, giving every team instant clarity on who stands between them and the trophy.

Draw format and seeding explained The new-look Champions League pairs the eight highest-ranked teams from the league phase (seeded) against the eight playoff survivors.

Seeded clubs enjoy home advantage in the second leg of their last-16 ties. The draw also maps out fixed paths for quarterfinals and semifinals, meaning survivors know their possible future opponents from day one. Notably, there are no same-country restrictions, so domestic rivalries remain possible, and previous league-phase opponents can meet again.

Seeding bonuses continue deeper. Top-four league finishers (Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Tottenham) get home second legs in quarterfinals if they advance, while Arsenal and Bayern would host semifinal returns.

Confirmed last-16 teams Seeded (league phase top 8): Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Sporting Lisbon, Tottenham Hotspur.

Playoff qualifiers: Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Bodo/Glimt, Galatasaray, Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid.

Defending champions PSG and record winners Real Madrid both scraped through the playoffs, joining a mix of giants and shock packages.

Key knockout dates Last 16 first legs: March 10–11, 2026

Last 16 second legs: March 17–18, 2026

Quarterfinals: April 7–8 and 14–15, 2026

Semifinals: April 28–29 and May 5–6, 2026

Final: May 30, 2026 – Puskas Arena, Budapest

Biggest talking points and shock stories Real Madrid could lock horns with Manchester City in an instant classic, while PSG might renew rivalries with Barcelona or Chelsea. Liverpool face Atletico Madrid or Galatasaray, and Arsenal/Bayern could meet Atalanta or Leverkusen.

Standout surprises include Arctic minnows Bodo/Glimt, who stunned Inter Milan in the playoffs after big league-phase scalps, and Galatasaray, who produced a sensational extra-time comeback against Juventus to reach this stage.